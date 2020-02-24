What to Watch on Monday: Fantasy Suites on The Bachelor and Nick Jonas on The Voice premiere

Image zoom

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

If you thought Fantasy Suite week on The Bachelor couldn’t get any more uncomfortable, this season producers are taking the awkwardness up several notches. When Peter and his final three “ladies” head to Australia for overnight dates, for the first time ever all the women are staying in the same hotel suite. It makes for some truly mortifying small talk. Things get even more tense when Madison informs Peter that, a) she’s saving herself for marriage, and b) she doesn’t want him to sleep with any of the women during their Fantasy Suite dates. As you might imagine, it’s a tough pill for the Windmill King to swallow. —Kristen Baldwin

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

NBC has been burnin’ up its airwaves, billboards, the internet, you name it to welcome the newest coach to its Emmy-winning singing competition, and now the time is finally here for Nick Jonas to have some fun in those spinning red chairs. The JoBro, who previously appeared on season 8 as a mentor for then-coach Christina Aguilera’s team, fills the seat vacated by Gwen Stefani, and based on the performance preview above, he wastes no time fitting in with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. Yes, we are, indeed, jealous. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

All American — The CW

Girl Scout Cookie Championship (season finale) — Food Network

Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier — Smithsonian Channel



9 p.m.

Better Call Saul (regular timeslot) — AMC

Black Lightning — The CW

The New Pope — HBO



10 p.m.

American Greed (trial of Anna “Delvey” Sorokin) — CNBC

The Good Doctor — ABC

McMillion$ — HBO

Spy Games — Bravo

Briarpatch (new timeslot) — USA

Little Big Shots (season premiere) — NBC

Streaming

Agatha Raisin (season finale) — Acorn TV

Murdoch Mysteries — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change