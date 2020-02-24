What to Watch on Monday: Fantasy Suites on The Bachelor and Nick Jonas on The Voice premiere

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Bachelor
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
If you thought Fantasy Suite week on The Bachelor couldn’t get any more uncomfortable, this season producers are taking the awkwardness up several notches. When Peter and his final three “ladies” head to Australia for overnight dates, for the first time ever all the women are staying in the same hotel suite. It makes for some truly mortifying small talk. Things get even more tense when Madison informs Peter that, a) she’s saving herself for marriage, and b) she doesn’t want him to sleep with any of the women during their Fantasy Suite dates. As you might imagine, it’s a tough pill for the Windmill King to swallow. —Kristen Baldwin
The Voice
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
Season Premiere
NBC has been burnin’ up its airwaves, billboards, the internet, you name it to welcome the newest coach to its Emmy-winning singing competition, and now the time is finally here for Nick Jonas to have some fun in those spinning red chairs. The JoBro, who previously appeared on season 8 as a mentor for then-coach Christina Aguilera’s team, fills the seat vacated by Gwen Stefani, and based on the performance preview above, he wastes no time fitting in with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. Yes, we are, indeed, jealous. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox
All American — The CW
Girl Scout Cookie Championship (season finale) — Food Network
Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier — Smithsonian Channel
9 p.m.
Better Call Saul (regular timeslot) — AMC
Black Lightning — The CW
The New Pope — HBO
10 p.m.
American Greed (trial of Anna “Delvey” Sorokin) — CNBC
The Good Doctor — ABC
McMillion$ — HBO
Spy Games — Bravo
Briarpatch (new timeslot) — USA
Little Big Shots (season premiere) — NBC
Streaming
Agatha Raisin (season finale) — Acorn TV
Murdoch Mysteries — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
