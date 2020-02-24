Love, Simon TV adaptation Love, Victor moves from Disney+ to Hulu

Image zoom Hulu

Disney’s TV adaptation of Love, Simon officially has a new name — and a new streaming home.

The show, which takes place in the same universe as the 2018 film but revolves around new characters, has moved from Disney+ to Hulu and will be titled Love, Victor.

Sources confirm to EW that the show’s depiction of alcohol use, sexual exploration, and marital issues among parents was the main concern for the family-focused Disney+ service, and that Love, Victor would be a better fit on the more mature, Disney-controlled Hulu, alongside other coming-of-age Hulu original series like Looking for Alaska and PEN15.

Love, Victor follows the recently released High Fidelity as a show initially announced for Disney+ and then moved to Hulu before airing. With 10 episodes in the can, Love, Victory, overseen by This Is Us showrunners Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker (who also wrote the 2018 movie), has already opened a season 2 writers’ room.

It should be noted that there is still LGBTQ+ representation on Disney+ series, with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Diary of a Future President both having gay characters with arcs that touch on LGBTQ+ themes.

Love, Victor will premiere on Hulu in June, as part of Pride Month.

