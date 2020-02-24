Image zoom ABC; Kyle MacLachlan/Twitter

He’s already a TV icon, and now Kyle MacLachlan is aiming for the title of TikTok star.

The actor celebrated Twin Peaks Day on Feb. 24 in the best — and most Gen Z — way possible: making a TikTok. MacLachlan joined the popular short-form video app to post a video recreating the Twin Peaks pilot scene in which his character, FBI special agent Dale Cooper, is sent out on Feb. 24 to investigate the death of high school student Laura Palmer.

In the video, MacLachlan lip syncs his dialogue from his character’s first scene in the show. “Diane, it’s 11:30 a.m., February 24th. Entering the town of Twin Peaks,” he says in the video, holding a tape recorder just like the one Cooper used to send audio dictations to his trusty secretary and confidante, Diane.

@kyle_maclachlan Diane, it’s 11:30 am, February 24th. Entering the town of TwinPeaks…and TikTok.Tag me in your duets today and I’ll share some of my favorites 🌲☕️🚗 ♬ original sound – kyle_maclachlan

The budget of his TikTok (above) was hilariously lower than the original show’s — instead of actual trees, MacLachlan’s background is a paper cutout featuring hand-drawn arbors, and the actor rides a stationary bike as opposed to driving a car. Still, the effect was just similar enough to the vibe of David Lynch’s cult series, which premiered on April 8, 1990, and ran for two seasons on ABC until June 1991.

Twin Peaks was followed by a 1992 film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, as well as a 2017 limited series on Showtime. Most of the original cast returned for the show, including MacLachlan, Madchen Amick, Sherilyn Fenn, Sheryl Lee, and Ray Wise.

MacLachlan, who’s also known for Sex and the City and Desperate Housewives, has long been a vocal supporter of Twin Peaks Day, which was first pushed by the Washington state towns of Snoqualmie and North Bend. The locales were used for exterior footage of the fictional town of Twin Peaks, and in 2018, mayors of both towns proclaimed Feb. 24 as the official Twin Peaks Day.

Happy Twin Peaks Day! The majestic Mt. Rainier in the Pacific Northwest. pic.twitter.com/iQ0Pn4W9uM — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) February 24, 2015

