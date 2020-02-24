Watch Kelly Clarkson rock out to 'Hold On' with Wilson Phillips

Maya Rudolph and her Bridesmaids costars had better watch out!

Kelly Clarkson joined the ladies of Wilson Phillips for a performance of their hit 1990 song “Hold On” for Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which you can watch above. The quartet belted out all the notes to the song — which appeared on Wilson Phillips’ eponymous debut album and was memorably featured in Bridesmaids — with Clarkson fitting in perfectly with the ladies who have been singing the track for three decades.

Chynna Phillips opened up about the song’s history during the interview portion with Clarkson, admitting there was a time in her life when they lyrics really helped her out.

“I was really in a dark, dark space when that lyric was written,” Phillips told Clarkson. “I was at a crossroads, and I really felt like if I didn’t get my life together and stop [doing drugs], and I had like a really bad boyfriend at the time, and I just was in a lot of pain. And I just said, ‘If I don’t change my course, I’m going to be in a lot of trouble.’ So I knew that I was at a crossroads, and that I either had to, like, hold on for one more day or just die.”

Watch Phillips’ interview below.

