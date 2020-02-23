'Riverdale' star Skeet Ulrich to depart CW drama after season 4

Image zoom Dean Buscher/The CW

Riverdale type TV Show Network The CW Genre Teen Drama

Skeet Ulrich will not return for Riverdale‘s fifth season, leaving Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) without his dad again. Although it is still unknown what will happen to Ulrich’s F.P. Jones, the actor is grateful to have brought the character to life on the popular CW series.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” Ulrich told TVLine, which broke the news. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

For now, Ulrich fans can look forward to seeing him on the big screen sometime in 2020 in the sci-fi drama BIOS, alongside Tom Hanks and Samira Wiley. He’s also set to star in the Quibi drama #Freerayshawn about a young, black Iraq war vet (played by Stephan James) who is set up by the New Orleans police department. Ulrich will portray Sergeant Mike Trout in the Antoine Fuqua directed project.

The outlet also announced Ulrich’s Riverdale co-star Marisol Nichols, who plays Veronica Lodge’s (Camila Mendes) Hermione, will also exit the series.

Related content: