One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton reunites with costars including Chad Michael Murray

The OGs of Tree Hill High are back!

Well, most of them anyway. On Saturday, actress Hilarie Burton reunited with some of her One Tree Hill castmates, including Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, and Antwon Tanner. And luckily for fans of the popular 2003-2012 drama series, Burton documented their outing in more than a dozen Instagram photos.

“I got a job when I was 20 years old that gave me some of the most important relationships and experiences of my life,” Burton began her caption for the first set of images, which were taken during the A Weekend in Tree Hill charity event. “Thick and thin, our shared history has been a cornerstone in my life. Love you guys. Xxx”

One Tree Hill focused on the relationship between two half-brothers, Lucas Scott (Murray) and Nathan Scott (Lafferty), who both dated cheerleader Peyton Sawyer (Burton) at different points. It wrapped after nine seasons, becoming the fourth longest-running series on The CW.

Burton also snapped pictures with other One Tree Hill alums on Saturday, like Tanner, Robert Buckley, Jana Kramer, and Michael Trucco. She and Murray even took a photo with Grace Holcomb, who played baby Jenny and is now in her teens.

In another photo, Burton gathered the actors from the show’s pilot, calling them “the OGs of Tree Hill High.”

“We had so many brilliant cast mates over the years,” she wrote. “But this bunch of crazies are the original cast from the very first pilot episode. Most of us got a script called ‘Ravens’. We were little kids with a whole lotta hope.”

Many cast members, including Burton, got together last year for the same charity event. This time around, actors Sophia Bush and Bryan Greenberg weren’t able to attend, but Bush reacted to Burton’s photos on her Instagram Story, writing “Wife for life” about her costar.

Just last month, Bush, Greenberg, and fellow One Tree Hill star Danneel Ackles had their own reunion when they took part in InStyle’s elevator video after the Golden Globes.

