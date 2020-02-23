Amazon drama Hunters criticized by Auschwitz Memorial Museum

Image zoom Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

Amazon’s newest drama Hunters follows Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City, led by the rich and mysterious Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino).

The series kicks off as a Jewish teen’s grandmother is killed and he decides to do what the police aren’t doing: find her killer. The road leads Jonah (Logan Lerman) to Offerman, who he discovers is a longtime friend and Nazi fighting partner of his grandmother who leads an eclectic group of hunters searching for escaped Nazis to pay for their WWII crimes against humanity.

The show has come under fire by the Auschwitz Memorial Museum, who preserve the German Nazi Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp in Poland—where 1.1 million people died during the Holocaust. They have issues with the series using Auschwitz as a backdrop for a fictional game that does not reflect what really happened there.

“Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness and caricature,” They posted on their official Twitter account on Sunday. “It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy.”

Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy. pic.twitter.com/UM2KYmA4cw — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

Fans in the comments of their post dispute Auschwitz Memorial’s understanding of Hunters being a fictional story and that Hollywood sometimes takes liberties with history in order to tell a story. The organization maintains that the show’s plot is “disrespectful” and “dangerous.”

In other words, you say: "a movie can lie about reality as it is just a movie'. Here we absolutely disagree. This is disrespectful and dangerous. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

Invent an non-existing camp and Nazi atrocities perpetrated there. If you however use a real place, respect it's history and suffering of its victims. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

Hunters’ first season is currently available to stream in its entirety via Amazon Prime Video.

