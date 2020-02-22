Transformers anime series for Netflix rolls out in first trailer

Netflix‘s animated branch is now more than meets the eye.

The streaming studio dropped the first trailer for Transformers: War for Cyberton Trilogy, a three-part anime series from the folks at Rooster Teeth, which previously brought its unique animation stylings to RWBY and gen:LOCK.

The footage, arriving on Saturday, offers a glimpse at Chapter 1, subtitled Siege. The six, 22-minute-long episodes begins in the final hours of the civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons that has torn apart the Transformers’ home planet of Cybertron. Megatron (voiced by Jason Marnocha) is tempted to use Cyberton’s source of all life and power, the Allspark, to reboot the battle-weary Autobots in order to unify his people. Led by Optimus Prime (Jake Foushee), our heroes orchestrate a series of counterstrikes that could prevent them from saving their planet by killing it.

Future Trilogy installments will include Chapter 2, subtitled Earthrise. A name for Chapter 3 has not been revealed, but more information will be announced in the future.

Rounding out the voice cast for War for Cybertron are Linsay Rousseau (Elita-1), Joe Zieja (Bumblebee), Frank Todaro (Starscream), Rafael Goldstein (Ratchet), Keith Silverstein (Jetfire), Todd Haberkorn (Shockwave, Red Alert), Edward Bosco (Ultra Magnus, Soundwave), Bill Rogers (Wheeljack), Sophia Isabella (Arcee), Brook Chalmers (Impactor), Shawn Hawkins (Mirage), Kaiser Johnson (Ironhide), Miles Luna (Teletraan I, Cliffjumper), and Mark Whitten (Sideswipe, Skywarp).

A premiere date is also under wraps.

