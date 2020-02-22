Modern Family stars celebrate final day of filming

Image zoom Joe Manganiello/Instagram

Modern Family type TV Show Network ABC Genre Comedy

It’s officially the end of an era. After 11 seasons, the cast of Modern Family is saying goodbye.

On Friday, the stars of ABC’s long-running, award-winning comedy — currently airing its 11th and final season — celebrated the final day of filming with emotional photos from set.

“What a day!! Saying goodbye to our Modern Family,” Sofia Vergara wrote on Instagram. “I will never forget this set, this people, there where only good times. Thank you Moden Family Thank you Gloria Pritchett.”

“’Never say goodbye because goodbye means going away and going away means forgetting.’ -J.M. Barrie,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote. “Tomorrow is the last day of shooting @abcmodernfam. Thank you to all of our fans. It’s been a great 11 years & 250 episodes.”

“I guess I’ll see myself out now stage 5,” Eric Stonestreet wrote. “11 years walking in and out of this door went by in a flash.”

“Today is our last day shooting #modernfamily,” Modern Family creator Steve Levitan wrote. “These are just some of the wonderful people who’ve made the last 11 seasons possible. I love them all.”

The Modern Family series finale is set to air April 8 on ABC.

Related content: