What to Watch this Weekend: Al Pacino battles Nazis in Jordan Peele-produced Hunters

FRIDAY

Hunters

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

When it comes to Hunters, the new Amazon series about a band of vigilantes in the ’70s tracking down and killing Nazis, the names Jordan Peele and Al Pacino have, understandably, been floated a ton. After all, Amazon needs to market the show and the director of Get Out and the star of The Godfather will take you a long way, especially when the former produced the show and the latter stars in it. But Hunters is very much the brainchild of executive producer David Weil. If you can believe it, something as brutal as Pacino killing a Nazi by way of dart-through-the-eye-socket is Weil’s tribute to his grandmother, a Holocaust survivor. As a boy, he remembers listening to stories about Hitler from her and the only way he, being just a boy, could understand them was by putting them into a childlike context: “I saw those stories as comic book stories, stories of grand good versus grand evil.” Hunters is very much that. Learning that Nazis were not fully eradicated after World War II and instead have been operating in secret out of America, Pacino’s Meyer Offerman assembles a team in 1977 New York to find the surviving scum and rip them out by the roots. That may or may not involve turning a Nazi’s home shower into their own personal gas chamber. They are Nazis. And as many of the characters learn the hard way, you can’t negotiate with Nazis. —Nick Romano

Fresh Off the Boat

Fresh Off the Boat

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Series Finale

After making history for six seasons as the first network show in over 20 years to center on an Asian-American family, the Huangs are saying goodbye with a two-part series finale. The action kicks off with Louis (Randall Park) and Jessica (Constance Wu) dealing with the emotional loss of their family van, while the second half-hour, which was directed by Park, finds Jessica struggling with her sons’ visions of their own future. A tough-to-satisfy mom until the end! —Derek Lawrence

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Gentefied (series debut) — Netflix

Babies (docuseries debut) — Netflix

The Last Thing He Wanted (movie) — Netflix

Diary of a Future President — Disney+

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (season premiere) — Disney+

The Night Clerk (movie) — Digital/VOD

Standing Up, Falling Down (movie) — Digital/VOD

Harley Quinn (season finale) — DC Universe

8 p.m.

Charmed — The CW

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector — NBC

MacGyver — CBS

9 p.m.

Dynasty — The CW

Hawaii Five-0 — CBS

10 p.m.

Haunting in the Heartland (series debut) — Travel Channel

SATURDAY

Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Newcomer Whitmer Thomas delivers a hybrid stand-up special that takes him back to his hometown venue, the Flora-Bama in Pensacola, Fla. — the same venue his mother would regularly perform at as part of twin sister ’80s rock duo Sin Twister. Through stand-up, musical performance, and documentary footage, Thomas unravels the story of his unique childhood at the Gulf Shore. The jokes are funny, the songs slap, and the scenes with his family are all tearjerkers. —Marcus Jones

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

Seven Worlds, One Planet — BBC America, AMC, IFC, Sundance TV

10:30 a.m.

ThunderCats Roar (series debut) — Cartoon Network

7 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior Junior (season premiere) — Universal Kids

8 p.m.

Almost Family (two-hour season finale) — Fox

51st NAACP Image Awards — BET

Say Yes to the Dress America — TLC

9 p.m.

Love in Store — Hallmark

SUNDAY

Supergirl

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

In honor of the milestone 100th episode, when Mister Mxyzptlk returns with a new face (now played by Thomas Lennon), Supergirl hosts its own version of It’s a Wonderful Life titled “It’s a Super Life.” Kara (Melissa Benoist) gets to troubleshoot all the different points in time where she had the opportunity to tell Lena (Katie McGrath) her secret and see all the alternate outcomes to figure out if she made the right call keeping her double identity from her former BFF. The event episode also features Jeremy Jordan’s final appearance in his three-episode return arc. “The Winn that I’m playing in the 100th episode is a weird hybrid of old Winn mixed with if the old Winn had stuck around and become a version of a new Winn that we see,” Jordan tells EW. “It was a little bit different. I’m in the Legion suit so it’s not exactly old Winn. It’s getting glimpses here and there of what could have been.” —Sydney Bucksbaum

Better Call Saul

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on AMC

Season Premiere

Sixteen months was an awful long time to wait for a lawyer, but then again, Jimmy McGill is no ordinary lawyer. In fact, he’s kind of Saul Goodman now. AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul returns to the air to reveal what happens when Jimmy changes his professional name and begins practicing a different and more dangerous kind of law. Talented lawyer Kim Wexler, his girlfriend, may have a few thoughts on his evolution. How will season 5 stack up against the previous seasons? “It is the tensest,” Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim, tells EW. “It’s the funniest. It’s the most tragic. It’s the most complex. Deep, deep, deep character explorations.” We already know that Jimmy’s in too deep. Will Kim follow him down? Bring on season 5. —Dan Snierson

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

Sanditon (season finale / full season available to stream) — PBS / MASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel

8 p.m.

American Idol — ABC

Batwoman — The CW

Doctor Who — BBC America

God Friended Me — CBS

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo

The Simpsons — Fox

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (season premiere) — TLC

8:30 p.m.

Duncanville — Fox

9 p.m.

Bob’s Burgers — Fox

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition — HGTV

Homeland — Showtime

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — NBC

The Outsider — HBO

The Walking Dead (winter premiere) — AMC



9:30 p.m.

Family Guy — Fox

10 p.m.

The Rookie (midseason prem) — ABC

Avenue 5 — HBO

Good Girls — NBC

Kidding (back-to-back episodes) — Showtime

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS

Forensic Files II (back-to-back ep season premiere) — HLN

10:30 p.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change