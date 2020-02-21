Watch Daryl and Carol in emotional Walking Dead confrontation

Season 10 of The Walking Dead began with Daryl (Norman Reedus) calling Carol (Melissa Mcbride) his best friend and the two joking about riding off into the sunset together. My, how times have changed. Plagued by grief over the loss of her adopted son, Henry, Carol tried to shoot Alpha at the border — putting all her friends at risk of retribution. Then, in the midseason finale, she threw caution to the wind and chased Alpha into the woods — leading herself and everyone else into a trap.

Now the group is stuck with a horde of zombies in a cave, and everyone knows who is to blame. In this exclusive sneak peek scene from Sunday’s midseason premiere, Daryl and Carol have an emotional conversation unlike any they have ever had before as they talk about what the latter has become in the wake of Henry’s head ending up on a pike.

“It’s like I can’t even turn my back on you anymore,” says Daryl. “It’s bad enough I got Aaron running around with that skin freak. Now I gotta worry about you all half-cocked every time you go outside.” In the end, Daryl is at a loss, and in a role reversal of sorts, he is the one asking her to open up: “I begged you to talk to me. I want to be there for you. I do. I don’t know what to do anymore.”

Carol finally does open up, but what comes out is downright chilling. “I can’t stop thinking about it,” she begins. “I know I have to, but I can’t. I don’t want to just kill Alpha, I want to hurt her. I want to make her regret everything. I want her to beg for forgiveness, and then I want to kill her.”

Dayyyyyyyyyum! Well, there you have it. How will things progress for the pair after that? You’ll have to tune in Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC to find out. In the meantime, watch the video above to see the dynamic duo for yourself.

