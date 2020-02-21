Celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Office with EW's special collector's edition

Image zoom EW

The Office type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Sitcom

Take a break from planning the next way you’re going to mercilessly prank your co-workers and listen up! Whether you’ve been a fan of The Office since it first premiered on March 24, 2005, or you’ve more recently become acquainted with the Dunder Mifflin crew after having binged one, two, or — let’s be honest — all nine seasons on Netflix, EW has good news for you.

In celebration of the beloved workplace comedy’s 15th anniversary, we’ve pulled together a special collector’s edition chock full of Office trivia and exclusive interviews with the cast and creators. Inside you’ll find oral histories recounting Jim and Pam’s nuptials, Michael Scott’s last day, and the show’s teary finale.

Entertainment Weekly’s Ultimate Guide to The Office also revisits some of the most hilarious and cringe-worthy episodes (“Dinner Party,” anyone?) and tests your knowledge on how well you really know Scranton’s very own beet connoisseur Dwight Schrute. Dunderheads are sure to get a kick out of a serious film review of Michael’s Threat Level Midnight, a crossword puzzle dedicated to Stanley, a field guide to Angela’s cats, and much more. There’s even a recipe for Kevin’s famous chili recipe. (Tip: Undercook the onions.)

Pick up a copy of Entertainment Weekly’s Ultimate Guide to The Office, available now wherever magazines are sold or buy it online.

