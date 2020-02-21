The Bachelor preview: Peter and Victoria demonstrate the definition of insanity

The Bachelor type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

It’s official: Peter Weber is the most clueless Bachelor ever. (Even Charlie O’Connell, who was quite possibly drunk his entire season, demonstrated more common sense.) As we all saw on Monday, rose lovers, Peter’s hometown visit to Virginia Beach with Victoria F. ended with another huge fight — and yet she still got a rose! In this exclusive clip of next week’s Fantasy Suites episode, Pilot Pete and the petite brunette pile of misery try to have a productive conversation about improving the “communication” in their “relationship.” Do I need to tell you that it does not go well?

“I don’t know what you want,” whines Victoria F., even though Peter literally just told her what he wants! And I swear on all that is holy, if Victoria F. says “I’m trying!” one more time, I may pour hot wax in my ears so I never have to hear anything again. Anyhow, it looks as though Mr. Peter Weber remains trapped in the “trying the same thing over and over and expecting different results” cycle with Victoria F.

Check out their full “conversation” above, rose lovers, and join me back here on Feb. 24 for a full recap of all the Fantasy Suite madness.

