Killing Eve star Sandra Oh to lead new Netflix series The Chair

Sandra Oh of Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy fame has claimed her seat over at Netflix.

The Golden Globe winner from the hit BBC series will now lead the cast of a new six-episode half-hour dramedy called The Chair for the streaming platform.

The brief description shared by Netflix states the show is “centered around the Chair of an English department at a major university.” Oh will star alongside The Morning Show‘s Jay Duplass and she’ll also executive produce alongside series writer and showrunner Amanda Peet. Screenwriter Annie Julia Wyman co-wrote the pilot.

Game of Thrones series creators David Benioff (Peet’s husband) and D.B. Weiss, no doubt as part of their overall Netflix deal, will also executive produce The Chair with Bernie Caulfield.

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Don’t worry, Oh will still maintain her Killing Eve duties. The actress appears in EW’s first-look photos for season 3, set to premiere on April 26, and the show has already been renewed for season 4.

The Chair marks a major project for Peet, as well, who’s known primarily for acting. She recently appeared in Brockmire and The Romanoffs, and comes with a following from the ’00s with roles in Saving Silverman, Something’s Gotta Give, and Jack & Jill. She segued into playwrighting with 2014’s The Commons of Pensacola and 2018’s Our Very Own Carlin McCullough. Peet starred in HBO’s Togetherness, which was created in part by Duplass and his brother Mark.

Related content: