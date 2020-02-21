Here’s a wee treat for you, Sassanachs: An exclusive clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode of Outlander, “Between Two Fires.”

Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) bromance with the possibly-affable Lieutenant Knox (Michael D. Xavier) might be witnessing a bump in the road — along with some spit. In an exclusive snippet from Sunday’s episode, the two men are traveling through the woods on their quest to find (but really only pretend to find, if you’re Jamie) the fugitive Murtagh Fitzgibbons (Duncan Lacroix), when they encounter some landless Scots who are less than impressed by the passing Red Coat.

When one man spits at Knox, he’s fast to impart his views on correct etiquette onto Jamie. “These backcountry folk are not much for manners are they?” he asks the Highlander. When Jamie tries to explain that manners lose some of their immediacy when starving family members are involved, Knox is unmoved. “There’s always a need to respect His Majesty’s army,” he tells him.

Eek! That very concept is poised to cause some problems for Jamie as season 5 continues, as he’s forced to choose between his stable new life that he owns to the Crown and his patriotic allegiance to his countrymen. That little thing known as The American Revolution may also accelerate his decision. Time will tell!

Watch the clip above and tune into season 5, episode 2 for a whole lot of other bodily fluids, Sunday at 8 p.m. on Starz.

For more Outlander listen to Outlander…On Demand! We’ll continue to do our weekly recap show for Sirius XM. And you don’t have to tune in live to catch it! Outlander…On Demand! can be found on the website or the app every Monday morning starting Feb. 17. Just search the name of the show.

