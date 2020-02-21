Image zoom Presley Ann/FilmMagic

AMC is adding a little bit of Alexis to its TV lineup.

Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy has been cast as the lead on upcoming series Kevin Can F— Himself, a dark comedy deconstructing the role of the passive, agreeable sitcom wife. The show will be a mix of multi-camera and single-camera format to further emphasize how perceptions change when Murphy’s character moves away from sitcom domesticity and finds her rage.

The show was created by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49), executive produced by Rashida Jones and her writing partner Will McCormack, and will be run by Craig DiGregorio (Shrill).

The title is a nod to canceled CBS comedy Kevin Can Wait, which controversially killed off lead Kevin James‘ wife played by Erinn Hayes, making room for Leah Remini to reunite with her King of Queens costar as the new female lead.

Discussing Kevin Can F— Himself, Hayes told Vulture she’d read the pilot script and would “kill to be in it,” but was nervous that her connection to the title would make her a distraction as the lead.

While Murphy will now be playing main character Allison, no other cast has been announced for the show, meaning there’s still hope Hayes could be involved in some way.

Kevin Can F— Himself does not have a premiere date yet, but will consist of eight, hour-long episodes.

