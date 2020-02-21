Justin Bieber asks James Corden: How much do you regret doing Cats?

You can’t put this cat back in the bag.

During a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, James Corden’s popular late night activity where celebs must answer questions truthfully or eat whatever grotesque dish sits in front of them, Justin Bieber got the Late Late Show host to admit something personal.

“On a scale of 1-10, how much do you regret doing Cats?” Bieber asked. Surprisingly, Corden answered.

“So, 1 is the least and 10 is the most,” he said. “Well, here’s the thing, I had the loveliest time making that film. It took me six days and I loved every single second of it. So, I think you’ve got to be careful not to… you’ve got to decide things on your own personal experience, and I had a really great time. So, I don’t regret doing it at all because I decided to do it in the same way I decided to do many things. Some have worked, some haven’t. So, I’m gonna put it at a solid 5.”

After a beat and some audience laughter, Corden amended that to a “4.5.”

Cats, based on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, was mocked by critics and viewers alike ever since the first trailer came out and revealed the actors in CGI cat costumes. The film went on to make only $73 million worldwide, which doesn’t fully scratch the reported $95 million budget.

Corden and his Cats costar Rebel Wilson even poked fun at the film during the Oscars ceremony in February, hitting the stage dressed as their feline characters. “As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects,” they joked at the time.

On The Late Late Show, Corden turned the table (literally) on Bieber. He spun the wheel of gross meals and presented the singer with a bowl filled with shards of bull penis. Corden then asked Bieber to rank three of wife Hailey Bieber’s friends from favorite to least favorite: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Cara Delevingne.

Jenner is Bieber’s favorite because “I spent the most time with Kendall,” he said. “She’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara. So, I have nothing against those people, it’s just I have a better relationship [with Kendall].”

