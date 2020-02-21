John Krasinski once again fuels The Office reunion rumors: 'I would absolutely love to do it'

Image zoom Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While John Krasinski has found acclaim with projects like A Quiet Place, he may always be known as The Office’s Jim Halpert — and he’s totally cool with that. In fact, he loved his experience doing the classic NBC comedy so much he’d “absolutely love to do” a reunion.

“The Office was absolutely everything to me. I mean it is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim,” Krasinski told Esquire on Thursday. “That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

Krasinski has previously spoken about revisiting the beloved show, which ran from 2005 to 2013. He told EW in 2018 that he’d thought about an Office reboot.

“I think we should reboot it,” he said. “I think it’s hard obviously with everybody’s schedule to do an Office reboot, but I would so be down.”

The actor even had an idea for what it could be about, by taking a page from the original Office series.

“Maybe we could do like a Christmas special or something,” he told EW. “The British show did a Christmas special, which is like, ‘Where are they now?’ for one episode because I don’t know how we’ll get everybody together for 22 episodes.”

Other Office stars, like Ellie Kemper, have spoken about a reunion or reboot of the comedy (both serious and joking). In November 2018, Kemper, Jenna Fischer, and Ed Helms spent Steve Carell’s Saturday Night Live monologue hilariously trying to persuade him to do a reboot. Then, a few weeks later, even more of the cast reunited with Greg Daniels, who adapted the show for American audiences, further fueling rumors of a return.

Krasinski is plenty busy these days, starring in Amazon’s Jack Ryan and directing A Quiet Place Part II, set to arrive in theaters on March 20.

