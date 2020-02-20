What to Watch on Thursday: Karen has a confession to make on Will & Grace

Image zoom

Will & Grace

Image zoom Chris Haston/NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

It might be the last place you’d expect to find her, but Karen Walker is going to church on the latest episode of Will & Grace. And she’s in the confessional booth (actually confessing, not pulling any Karen shenanigans… or is she?). Nearing the end (again) of its final season (again), the NBC comedy finds Karen accompanying Will and Jack to the place of worship, where Will is looking for some relief from his father-to-be anxiety. Meanwhile, Grace makes a trip of her own … to an aquarium … where her neighbor and one-time love interest, James (guest star Matt Letscher), works … jeopardizing his job and a species in the process. RIP to an animal, and her relationship. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Station 19 — ABC

Last Man Standing — Fox

grown-ish — Freeform

Young Sheldon — CBS

Katy Keene — The CW

Superstore — NBC



8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — NBC

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay — Freeform

Outmatched — Fox

The Unicorn — CBS

9 p.m.

The Bold Type — Freeform

Deputy — Fox

Project Runway — Bravo

Grey’s Anatomy — ABC

Mom — CBS



9:30 p.m.

Carol’s Second Act — CBS

Indebted — NBC

10 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

A Million Little Things — ABC

Tommy — CBS

Briarpatch — USA

11 p.m.

Save My Skin (series debut) — TLC

Streaming

Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones (series debut; episodes 1-6) — Facebook Watch

Star Trek: Picard — CBS All Access

*times are ET and subject to change