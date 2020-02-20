What to Watch on Thursday: Karen has a confession to make on Will & Grace

By EW Staff
February 20, 2020 at 06:00 AM EST

Will & Grace

Chris Haston/NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

It might be the last place you’d expect to find her, but Karen Walker is going to church on the latest episode of Will & Grace. And she’s in the confessional booth (actually confessing, not pulling any Karen shenanigans… or is she?). Nearing the end (again) of its final season (again), the NBC comedy finds Karen accompanying Will and Jack to the place of worship, where Will is looking for some relief from his father-to-be anxiety. Meanwhile, Grace makes a trip of her own … to an aquarium … where her neighbor and one-time love interest, James (guest star Matt Letscher), works … jeopardizing his job and a species in the process. RIP to an animal, and her relationship. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.
Station 19 — ABC
Last Man StandingFox
grown-ish — Freeform
Young SheldonCBS
Katy KeeneThe CW
SuperstoreNBC

8:30 p.m.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine — NBC
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay — Freeform
Outmatched — Fox
The UnicornCBS

9 p.m.
The Bold Type — Freeform
Deputy Fox
Project RunwayBravo
Grey’s AnatomyABC
MomCBS

9:30 p.m.
Carol’s Second ActCBS
Indebted — NBC

10 p.m.
Law & Order: SVUNBC
A Million Little Things — ABC
Tommy — CBS
BriarpatchUSA

11 p.m.
Save My Skin (series debut) — TLC

Streaming
Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones (series debut; episodes 1-6) — Facebook Watch
Star Trek: PicardCBS All Access

*times are ET and subject to change

