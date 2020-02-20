What to Watch on Thursday: Karen has a confession to make on Will & Grace

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Will & Grace
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
It might be the last place you’d expect to find her, but Karen Walker is going to church on the latest episode of Will & Grace. And she’s in the confessional booth (actually confessing, not pulling any Karen shenanigans… or is she?). Nearing the end (again) of its final season (again), the NBC comedy finds Karen accompanying Will and Jack to the place of worship, where Will is looking for some relief from his father-to-be anxiety. Meanwhile, Grace makes a trip of her own … to an aquarium … where her neighbor and one-time love interest, James (guest star Matt Letscher), works … jeopardizing his job and a species in the process. RIP to an animal, and her relationship. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Station 19 — ABC
Last Man Standing — Fox
grown-ish — Freeform
Young Sheldon — CBS
Katy Keene — The CW
Superstore — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine — NBC
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay — Freeform
Outmatched — Fox
The Unicorn — CBS
9 p.m.
The Bold Type — Freeform
Deputy — Fox
Project Runway — Bravo
Grey’s Anatomy — ABC
Mom — CBS
9:30 p.m.
Carol’s Second Act — CBS
Indebted — NBC
10 p.m.
Law & Order: SVU — NBC
A Million Little Things — ABC
Tommy — CBS
Briarpatch — USA
11 p.m.
Save My Skin (series debut) — TLC
Streaming
Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones (series debut; episodes 1-6) — Facebook Watch
Star Trek: Picard — CBS All Access
*times are ET and subject to change
