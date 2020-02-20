'Welcome to the end of the game': HBO releases official 'Westworld' season 3 trailer

Westworld type TV Show Network HBO Genre Sci-fi,

Drama

“Welcome to the end of the game.”

It’s been almost two years since the last episode of Westworld, but we’re now less than a month away from season 3, and HBO just released an action-packed trailer that features a new world, new partnerships, and new enemies.

Picking up in the aftermath of the hosts breaking free from the park, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Maeve (Thandie Newton), Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), Hale (Tessa Thompson), and William (Ed Harris) are out in our world, where they’re joined by Caleb (Aaron Paul) and a mysterious man (played by Vincent Cassel) who tasks Maeve with killing Dolores.

Meanwhile, William is declaring that he’s “gonna save the f—ing world” and Dolores is revealing that her “old-fashioned way” of dealing with things is to “kill everyone.”

Previously speaking to EW, Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy teased the new installment with two simple words: “Insight” and “tragedy.” Nolan also shared, “This is season is a little less of a guessing game and more of an experience with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers.”

Westworld boots back up on March 15.

