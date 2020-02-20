Ryan Murphy's Hollywood sets May premiere date at Netflix

Image zoom Getty Images (3)

Hooray for Hollywood!

Ryan Murphy’s trip to the golden age of the studio system, known simply as Hollywood, has officially set its spring premiere date. The new limited series will drop all seven episodes May 1.

From Murphy and longtime creative partner Ian Brennan (Glee), Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in postwar Tinseltown as they try to make it in big. A wide-ranging cast of characters offers a peek behind the showbiz curtain, spotlighting the studio system’s inherent biases across race, gender, and sexuality that prevail to this day. It also dares to imagine what could have happened if such power dynamics had been dismantled.

The series stars David Corenswet (The Politician) as Jack; he previously told EW that his character is an amalgamation of Marlon Brando, Montgomery Clift, and James Dean. “[They] are out to seek their fortunes in the fertile ground that is the desert of Hollywoodland,” he said of the show’s characters. “It tackles the film industry of the time and also deals with the sex industry. There’s a seedy underbelly to be explored.”

Hollywood also stars Darren Criss, who won an Emmy for his last outing with Murphy in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, as Raymond. Broadway luminaries Jeremy Pope and Patti LuPone also feature as Archie and Avis.

Rounding out the cast are Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Joe Mantello as Dick, and Jake Picking as the real-life Hollywood star Rock Hudson.

Janet Mock (Pose) also writes and directs on the project. Check out the first promotional poster above.

