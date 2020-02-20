RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 sashays to Showtime for summer premiere

The fiercest showgirls on earth are headed to Showtime.

For the first time in the spin-off’s eight-year history, RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars — which pits fan-favorite queens from past seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race against each other for a $100,000 prize and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame — will switch networks from VH1 to the premium subscription channel for its season 5 premiere.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 5 is set to debut via Showtime’s on-air broadcast, streaming, and on-demand services beginning Friday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. The upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 will remain on VH1 throughout its run, which kicks off Friday, Feb. 28, and ends one week before All-Stars 5 launches.

EW has learned that All-Stars 5 will serve as a “special edition” of the series aimed at expanding the ViacomCBS brand’s audience across its various networks, as both Showtime, which has historically broadcast LGBTQ-focused programming (such as The L Word, Shameless, and Queer as Folk), and VH1 fall under the brand’s ownership.

SHAMELESS plug, but All Stars has a new HOMELAND! So, everybody say THE L WORD (love!) because a special edition of ALL STARS is coming to @Showtime June 5! 🌈🌟 pic.twitter.com/RKrCvFEqRt — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 20, 2020

An offshoot of the Emmy-winning Drag Race competition series, the All-Stars edition debuted its first season on the LGBTQ channel Logo back in 2012 before it — along with the main competition — made the jump to VH1 in 2017. It has since crowned five winners: Chad Michaels (season 1), Alaska (season 2), Trixie Mattel (season 3), and tied champions Trinity The Tuck and Monét X Change (season 4).

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars is a culture-defining show that fits perfectly within the contemporary programming Showtime offers in both scripted and unscripted,” said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks, in a press statement. “We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring in this passionate and robust fanbase. It’s the latest example of how we can leverage our combined portfolio to provide new experiences for our audience.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 5 premieres Friday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. on Showtime.

