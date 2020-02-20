In this coming Sunday’s Doctor Who adventure “Ascension of the Cybermen,” Jodie Whittaker‘s time-traveler finds humanity about to be wiped out by the episode’s titular monsters.

“It’s a big, space-spanning, spaceship-lasery, Cybermanny sci-fi story,” says Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall. “Properly epic. It’s set in the aftermath of a Cyber war, and a large band of human refugees are on the run from a very determined, zealous Cyberman who’s determined to hunt down and eliminate the very last of humanity and finally win the war. Enter the Doctor and her friends.”

The episode is the first half of a two-part season finale, which will conclude the following week with “The Timeless Children.”

“It is an emotional and narrative roller coaster — for the characters, for the audience,” says Chibnall of the latter. “I think you’re going to need a very strong drink. It’s a 65-minute finale, so on BBC America that will go longer, obviously. It’s big, it’s action-packed, it’s very, very epic and very, very emotional, and there is a blistering performance from Jodie Whittaker in that final episode. People, I think, are going to feel wrung-out and possibly a little bit open-mouthed.”

Exclusively watch a clip from “Ascension of the Cybermen,” above. Doctor Who airs Sundays on BBC America.

