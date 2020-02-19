Anchorman alums Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd reunite for Shrink Next Door TV series

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell go together like jazz and flutes.

EW has confirmed the Anchorman duo will reunite for a new limited television series The Shrink Next Door, a small-screen adaptation of the Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast of the same name.

Though a streaming service or network has yet to secure distribution for the series, Variety reports the project is in development at Media Rights Capital (MRC) Television, the production company behind Netflix hits like Ozark and House of Cards.

The Big Sick and Hello, My Name Is Doris helmer Michael Showalter will direct the series with Veep and Succession writer Georgia Pritchett on board as well.

Ferrell and Rudd will lead the series for their first on-screen pairing since 2013’s Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, playing a patient and therapist, respectively. Ferrell stars as Martin “Marty” Markowitz, whose longtime celebrity therapist Isaac “Ike” Herschkopft (Rudd) begins to take over his life in increasingly intrusive ways — including moving into Marty’s home and taking over his family business. Their relationship soon devolves into one filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction in a tale inspired by true events.

Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal will executive-produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions, while Rudd and Pritchett will also serve as executive producers.

A release date and further casting details for The Shrink Next Door have yet to be announced.

