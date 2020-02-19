What to Watch on Wednesday: Criminal Minds closes its last case

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Masked Singer

Image zoom Greg Gayne / FOX

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

After Group A found its Top 3 in a shocking finals round, revealing some big stars like Lil Wayne and Chaka Khan, it’s time to move on to the six celebrity singers of Group B: Banana, Elephant, Taco, Mouse, Frog, and Kitty. The show even teased us with the feline contestant’s purrfect rendition of Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.” So get ready for more singing, more clues, and more surprises! —Rachel Yang

Related content:

Criminal Minds

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CBS

Series Finale

Loose ends are definitely tied up but an unexpected death occurs in the series finale of Criminal Minds, which may bring a sentimental tear or two to the eyes of the drama’s longtime fans. “It’s major,” admits executive producer Erica Messer. “It was weirdly sad when we were all watching it.” It just better not involve anything remotely related to Shemar Moore. —Lynette Rice

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Cherish the Day — OWN

Bluebird (documentary TV debut) — CMT

The Goldbergs — ABC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo

Survivor — CBS



8:30 p.m.

Schooled — ABC

9 p.m.

Summer House — Bravo

Democratic Candidates Debate — NBC

Modern Family — ABC

LEGO Masters — Fox



9:30 p.m.

Single Parents — ABC

10 p.m.

Good Trouble — Freeform

Stumptown — ABC

The Soup — E!

The Magicians — Syfy

10:30 p.m.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens — Comedy Central

Year of the Rabbit (series debut) — IFC

Streaming

The Chef Show (season premiere) — Netflix

Justin Bieber: Seasons (season finale) — YouTube

*times are ET and subject to change