What to Watch on Wednesday: Criminal Minds closes its last case

The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
After Group A found its Top 3 in a shocking finals round, revealing some big stars like Lil Wayne and Chaka Khan, it’s time to move on to the six celebrity singers of Group B: Banana, Elephant, Taco, Mouse, Frog, and Kitty. The show even teased us with the feline contestant’s purrfect rendition of Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.” So get ready for more singing, more clues, and more surprises! —Rachel Yang
Criminal Minds
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CBS
Series Finale
Loose ends are definitely tied up but an unexpected death occurs in the series finale of Criminal Minds, which may bring a sentimental tear or two to the eyes of the drama’s longtime fans. “It’s major,” admits executive producer Erica Messer. “It was weirdly sad when we were all watching it.” It just better not involve anything remotely related to Shemar Moore. —Lynette Rice
