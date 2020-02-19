Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka make America fabulous again in We're Here teaser

The fabulous ladies of We’re Here are, well, here.

A trio of drag queens — including RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, and Eureka — hit the streets of America in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming HBO reality series (below), which follows the group as they make over small-town residents for a one-night-only drag performance.

Judging by the brief preview, the queens will hit the road, literally, in giant vehicles themed to their personal brands: Eureka in an elephant, Shangela in a pink van with a bow on top, and Bob in a giant purse on wheels.

Recalling the plot of the 1995 movie To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar, the unscripted program will track the queens’ journey through the country in search for contestants to serve as their drag daughters across six episodes that will “showcase the transformative power of the art form” of drag, according to HBO’s executive vice president of programming, Nina Rosenstein.

“[We’re] empowering local communities with the magic of drag! It’s Emotional. Theatrical. Oh, it’s gonna be a SHOW!” Shangela previously wrote of the series on Instagram. “Never give up on your dreams y’all. And don’t be afraid to WERQ HARD for what u want! HALLELOO!”

In addition to appearing in the show, Shangela, Bob, and Eureka will serve as consulting producers alongside executive producers Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, director and executive producer Peter LoGreco, and executive producers Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman.

Outside of RuPaul’s Drag Race and We’re Here, Shangela appeared in a small role opposite Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the 2018 Oscar-winning movie A Star Is Born, Eureka appeared among nearly two-dozen Drag Race alums as part of the supporting cast of RuPaul’s AJ and the Queen scripted series, while Bob has filmed two stand-up comedy specials for television: 2017’s Suspiciously Large Woman and the upcoming Crazy Black Lady.

We’re Here premieres Thursday, April 23 on HBO. Watch the teaser trailer above.

