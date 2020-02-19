Saved by the Bell star Lark Voorhies feels 'slighted and hurt' by reboot snub

Image zoom David Aguilera/FilmMagic

Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle on Saved by the Bell, claims she was excluded from the upcoming Peacock reboot of the popular ’90s sitcom.

In a preview clip from her appearance on Dr. Oz Wednesday, Voorhies, reading from an entry in her journal, tells the host how it made her feel to be left out of the series from NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming platform.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events,” she tells the audience. “Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”

According to her mother, who will also appear on the talk show, Voorhies has bipolar disorder. Fans became concerned for the actress’s health following a disjointed interview she gave in 2012.

Speaking of her time on Saved by the Bell, Voorhies, 45, says she is “truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

Although the show wrapped up in 1993, many castmates have remained friendly. Just last year, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Elizabeth Berkley reunited for a dinner to celebrate 30 years of friendship. Voorhies and Dustin Diamond the only two members of the core cast not in attendance.

In 2015, when The Tonight Show brought the cast back together for a skit, Voorhies and Diamond also did not participate.

“They have the right to do that and they’re happy in their element and they can have it, certainly,” Voorhies said about the group dinner photo, adding that she would just like to be included. “Family isn’t kept complete without its lead.”

The reboot, which was announced back in September, will see the Bayside High students as adults. Lopez and Berkley will reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively. Gosselaar is set to appear in at least three episodes. In the new revival, his character, Zack Morris, is now governor of California and finds himself in trouble for closing too many low-income high schools. So, Governor Morris proposes that the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Baysiders a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

It was last reported that Thiessen, who played Morris’ paramour Kelly Kapowski, is in negotiations to return in the role. New cast members include Champions star Josie Totah, who will be a series lead as Bayside cheerleader Lexi; Mitchell Hoog as Morris’ privileged son; Belmont Cameli as Spano’s sensitive son, and more.

After Saved by the Bell, Voorhies acted on television series like Days of Our Lives, various Saved by the Bell TV movies and spinoffs, The Bold and the Beautiful, and UPN’s Grown Ups sitcom. Her recent acting credits include mostly short and independent films.

EW has reached out to representatives for NBCUniversal for comment.

