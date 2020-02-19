Image zoom Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Actress Millie Bobby Brown turned 16 on Wednesday, and took the pivotal birthday as a time to reflect on some of the struggles she’s endured since rocketing to stardom in recent years.

In an Instagram video set to Justin Bieber’s “Changes,” headlines like “When did Millie Bobby Brown go through the change??? (Menopause)” flash on screen, interspersed with paparazzi video of the Stranger Things star.

In the caption, Brown calls for change “for not only this generation but the next,” saying children of the world deserve more “kindness and support.” She goes on to say that “the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults” from stories with headlines like the ones in the video “ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity” for her.

Midway through, the video begins to show a happier side of Brown, ending with footage of her blowing out birthday candles. Similarly, the back half of Brown’s caption states that she will never be defeated. After calling for change and expressing hoping that the video gives her followers insight into what she deals with behind the scenes, Brown concludes he message with a promise: “I’ll always find a way to smile.”

In response to her Instagram post, Brown’s Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp commented, “happy bday millie this year is gonna be your year. AGAIN. here’s to 16 years old!” Fellow actress Yara Shahidi added, “Sending all the love to you and join you as a change maker and giver of kindness,” while singer Lauren Jauregui wrote, “Send you so much love angel!! Happy Birthdayyy!! Keep thriving and being exactly who you need to be.”

In addition to Stranger Things season 4, which recently released a teaser showing the return of a major character, Brown can next be seen in Godzilla vs. Kong, in theaters this fall.

Related content: