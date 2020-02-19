Lili Reinhart shares heartwarming dream about Luke Perry: 'I think his spirit was visiting me'

Image zoom Lili Reinhart/Instagram

It’s been almost a year since Luke Perry’s tragic death, but his memory continues to live on in the hearts and minds of his fans and those who knew him. Case in point: On Wednesday, Perry’s Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart shared a heartwarming dream she had about the late actor on social media.

“I had a dream last night that I saw Luke… and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him,” Reinhart wrote on Twitter. “Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side.”

Perry died last March at 52 after suffering a stroke, making his final film appearance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood a few months later. His passing prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes from his fellow actors and creatives.

“I just can’t believe it. I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us,” Reinhart wrote at the time.

Riverdale paid tribute to Perry, who played Fred Andrews, father to Archie (KJ Apa), with a special season premiere in October, with Archie learning of his father’s death and the town gathering to honor and remember Fred.

