Lance Bass says everyone keeps guessing he’s on The Masked Singer

By Marcus Jones
February 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST
Lance Bass is many things: a former member of NSYNC, a radio host, a movie producer. He promises, however, that he is NOT a contestant on The Masked Singer this season.

“I do get a lot of tweets about ‘Lance is definitely the Turtle,'” Bass told EW recently, referring to the Group A contestant on season 3 of The Masked Singer, who the judges are convinced is a past boyband member. “I get lots of weird tweets, and everyone guessing it’s me, but unfortunately, it’s not.”

Were he under the Turtle mask, Bass wouldn’t be the first NSYNCer on the show. His former bandmate Joey Fatone appeared on season 1 as the Rabbit. Bass has said in the past he knew it was his best friend immediately because “I just know how he speaks, and the words that he says, it’s very particular.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Seeing how Fatone had a blast on The Masked Singer, and being friends with producer Deena Katz, who helps cast the show, Bass has a bit of a standing offer to appear on the Fox reality competition.

“I feel like it seems like it’d be so much fun, but I don’t know if I would ever do the show,” says the entertainer. “You know, it’s a lot of time, and I just don’t have that right now.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

