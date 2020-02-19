Ken Jeong says he's 'the dumbest judge' on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer type TV Show Network Fox Genre Reality

At least he can admit it.

Ken Jeong stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday and finally acknowledged what all fans of The Masked Singer have known for three seasons now: He’s the worst judge.

In his own words, he told host Kelly Clarkson, “I am the dumbest judge on The Masked Singer.” The two were discussing the show, and Clarkson revealed that she’s horrible at guessing the celebrity talent under the masks. “You’re looking at a guy that’s never gotten a guess right in three years,” Jeong replied. (To be fair, he did correctly identify season 2’s Thingamajig as NBA player Victor Oladipo.)

Some of Jeong’s most famously wrong guesses include Celine Dion being Miss Monster, White Tiger being Fabio, and Flower being Björk.

The hit Fox singing competition show, in which costumed celebrities perform and seek to avoid going home and thereby having to reveal their identity, is currently in its third season. Jeong has been a panelist on the show for all three seasons alongside Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

On Wednesday, Jeong gushed to Clarkson about what an honor it is for him to be on the show. “Families love it and my kids love it; Alexa and Zooey, they love it,” he said. “It’s so fun to bring the family together to watch it.”

Of the new season, he added that fans can expect the show to be “bigger and better.”

“The producers, God bless them, they just find new ways to reinvent themselves every year,” Jeong said. “The talent pool is deeper and there’s just more surprising reveals. It really has evolved.” He added, “I’m invested into it as a fan even if I wasn’t on the show. It’s like America’s guessing game.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on Fox.

