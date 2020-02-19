Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall confirms he'll be back for a third season

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has confirmed that he is returning to oversee the next season of the British time travel show. The current season — the second on which Chibnall has been showrunner and the second to star Jodie Whittaker — is airing Sunday nights on BBC America.

“I do know I’m coming back for a third season,” Chibnall tells EW. “Yeah, absolutely. We are already planning the stories. Once you see the end of this series, you’ll realize there are some stories we’re already setting in train for next series. We have very big, ambitious plans for our third series together.”

So, when are we likely to see a new season of the show?

“It will be next year sometime, hopefully, unless my holiday goes on for a really long time, which is always tempting,” he says.

Earlier this year, Whittaker confirmed that she would play the show’s titular alien for at least one more season.

“Yes, I’m doing another season,” she said. “That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie! [Laughs] I absolutely adore it. At some point these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!”

The current season of Doctor Who will conclude in a two-part finale, with the first half, “Ascension of the Cybermen,” premiering Feb. 23 and the second, “The Timeless Children,” screening a week later.

“We’re not just going big on the finale in episode 10,” says Chibnall. “Episode 9, ‘Ascension of the Cybermen,’ obviously sees the return of iconic monsters. It’s the first time Jodie’s Doctor, the Thirteenth Doctor, has squared off against them. We have both old and new designs of the Cybermen, there’s more than one Cyber-variant in the story. And it’s a big, space-spanning, spaceship-lasery, Cybermanny sci-fi story. Properly epic. It’s set in the aftermath of a Cyber war, and a large band of human refugees are on the run from a very determined, zealous Cyberman who’s determined to hunt down and eliminate the very last of humanity and finally win the war. Enter the Doctor and her friends.”

