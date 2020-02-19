Watch 10-year-olds absolutely dominate the American Ninja Warrior Junior course

If you think adults completing the American Ninja Warrior course is impressive, just wait until you see 10-year olds absolutely dominate the same obstacle course.

American Nina Warrior Junior returns to Universal Kids with a second season on Feb. 22, hosted by American Ninja Warrior‘s Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila along with new co-host, Paralympian Gold Medalist Victoria Arlen, and EW has your exclusive sneak peek at two of the badass kids who are definitely going to make you feel bad about your gym habits.

In the clip, 10-year-olds Bradi and Adil try out the American Ninja Warrior Junior course and they clear every obstacle without even breaking a sweat. Seriously, do their muscles have muscles? They’re even better than some of the adults who run the original show’s course!

Image zoom Universal Kids

Bradi has participated in ninja competitions in the past and her most proud non-athletic achievement is successfully training and having her rabbits registered as Therapy Animals with Denver Pet Partners for the organization’s very first Therapy Bunnies ever. Adil, diagnosed with ADHD when he was younger, is in his running club at school and competed in The American Ninja Warrior World Finals in Hartford, Conn. this year. But which one of these fierce kids will win the race? Check out the exclusive video above to find out who reigns victorious.

American Ninja Warrior Junior celebrates the next generation of ninjas and real kid athletes as more than 140 boys and girls from across the country face off on head-to-head courses in three age brackets: 9- and 10-, 11- and 12-, and 13- and 14-year-olds. The junior ninjas will compete alongside the reigning champions and a few fan favorites from season 1 with 10 new iconic American Ninja Warrior obstacles added to the course and four wildcard races per age bracket. Each age group is coached by All-Star Ninja mentors until three winners are ultimately crowned American Ninja Warrior Junior Champions.

American Ninja Warrior Junior season 2 premieres Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. on Universal Kids.

Related content: