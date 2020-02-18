What to Watch on Tuesday: The Pearsons head to 'The Cabin' on This Is Us

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
This Is Us
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
All eyes — and story lines — shift to the Pearson family cabin as we see what happens in the late-’90s when a concerned Rebecca arrives with Randall and Kevin to rescue Kate from her disturbing boyfriend, Marc. “It’s explosive,” says executive producer Isaac Aptaker. “Our family is feeling the way probably a lot of our audience is feeling about Kate and Marc, and they’re going to get a chance to express that.” And in the present day, the Big Three, who are each battling crises in their own lives, also have retreated to the cabin to vent. “Things come to a head, some secrets are revealed,” he hints. Couldn’t imagine those family gatherings going down any other way. —Dan Snierson
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Finding Your Roots (Jimmy Kimmel, Marisa Tomei, John Turturro) — PBS
8 p.m.
Washington — History
The Conners — ABC
Ellen’s Game of Games — NBC
The Flash — The CW
NCIS — CBS
The Resident — Fox
8:30 p.m.
Bless This Mess — ABC
9 p.m.
Gordon Ramsay‘s 24 Hours to Hell and Back — Fox
The Biggest Loser — USA
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — The CW
FBI — CBS
mixed-ish — ABC
Schitt’s Creek — Pop TV
Vanderpump Rules — Bravo
10 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
New Amsterdam — NBC
For Life — ABC
Cherish the Day — OWN
Streaming
Charlie’s Angels — Digital
*times are ET and subject to change
