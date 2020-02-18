What to Watch on Tuesday: The Pearsons head to 'The Cabin' on This Is Us

By EW Staff
February 18, 2020 at 06:00 AM EST

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

All eyes — and story lines — shift to the Pearson family cabin as we see what happens in the late-’90s when a concerned Rebecca arrives with Randall and Kevin to rescue Kate from her disturbing boyfriend, Marc. “It’s explosive,” says executive producer Isaac Aptaker. “Our family is feeling the way probably a lot of our audience is feeling about Kate and Marc, and they’re going to get a chance to express that.” And in the present day, the Big Three, who are each battling crises in their own lives, also have retreated to the cabin to vent. “Things come to a head, some secrets are revealed,” he hints. Couldn’t imagine those family gatherings going down any other way. —Dan Snierson

