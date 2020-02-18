What to Watch on Tuesday: The Pearsons head to 'The Cabin' on This Is Us

Image zoom

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

All eyes — and story lines — shift to the Pearson family cabin as we see what happens in the late-’90s when a concerned Rebecca arrives with Randall and Kevin to rescue Kate from her disturbing boyfriend, Marc. “It’s explosive,” says executive producer Isaac Aptaker. “Our family is feeling the way probably a lot of our audience is feeling about Kate and Marc, and they’re going to get a chance to express that.” And in the present day, the Big Three, who are each battling crises in their own lives, also have retreated to the cabin to vent. “Things come to a head, some secrets are revealed,” he hints. Couldn’t imagine those family gatherings going down any other way. —Dan Snierson

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Finding Your Roots (Jimmy Kimmel, Marisa Tomei, John Turturro) — PBS

8 p.m.

Washington — History

The Conners — ABC

Ellen’s Game of Games — NBC

The Flash — The CW

NCIS — CBS

The Resident — Fox



8:30 p.m.

Bless This Mess — ABC

9 p.m.

Gordon Ramsay‘s 24 Hours to Hell and Back — Fox

The Biggest Loser — USA

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — The CW

FBI — CBS

mixed-ish — ABC

Schitt’s Creek — Pop TV

Vanderpump Rules — Bravo



10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

New Amsterdam — NBC

For Life — ABC

Cherish the Day — OWN

Streaming

Charlie’s Angels — Digital

