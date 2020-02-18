SCAD aTVfest 2020 lineup to include Eric McCormack, Yara Shahidi, Hunter Schafer, and more

Image zoom Rich Polk/Getty Images; Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Here’s some peachy news for you: The lineup for 2020 SCAD aTVfest in Atlanta is here.

On Tuesday, SCAD and Entertainment Weekly announced the initial lineup for Savannah College of Art and Design’s aTVfest, Atlanta’s only festival dedicated to television. Now in its eighth year, the university’s annual signature event celebrating the television industry will be held at SCADshow from Feb. 27-29 — and EW is back for the second year as Official Media Partner, which means we’ve co-curated this year’s programming and will have staff on-site to moderate select panels, in addition to hosting a photo and video studio with exclusive galleries running on EW’s digital and social platforms.

“This promises to be a fantastic aTVFest 2020 in Atlanta,” said Christina Routhier, Executive Director, SCAD aTVfest. “We are excited to have Entertainment Weekly return as our official media partner. We appreciate the amazing support from networks and studios that bring top shows, talent, and below the line artists to our festival.”

SCAD aTVfest invites industry-leading producers, directors, writers, and actors to the university’s campus with the aim of bringing together professionals from all aspects of content production, including broadcast, cable, online, social media, and advertising to discuss the current industry trends and showcase the best work out there.

At this year’s festival, producer/actress Kim Cattrall (FOX’s Filthy Rich) will receive the Icon Award; Eric McCormack (NBC’s Will & Grace) will receive the Impact Award; Tom Payne (FOX’s Prodigal Son) will receive the Discovery Award, Actor; Hunter Schafer (HBO’s Euphoria) will receive the Discovery Award, Actress; and the cast of NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will receive the Rising Star Cast Award. Honorees are scheduled to attend screenings and participate in conversations regarding their work. The festival’s In Conversation Series includes talks with Eric McCormack, Malcolm Jamal-Warner, Hunter Schafer, Miss J Alexander, and Grown-ish costume designer Michelle Cole and actress Yara Shahidi.

“aTVFest is dedicated to showcasing the best industry artists working in television today, from showrunners, directors and writers to costume designers, production designers and casting agents,” added Routhier. “Once again, we are thrilled to continue to highlight female talent in front of and behind the camera.”

See the full line-up below:

68 Whiskey (Paramount Network) with actors Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Reisgraf and Executive Producer/Director Michael Lehman.

Animation Domination (FOX) with Executive Producers Julie Scully, Mike Scully, Danny Smith and character artist Mike Cassidy.

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central) with actor BD Wong.

The Baker and the Beauty (ABC) with actors Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley, Carlos Gómez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo and Michelle Veintimilla.

Cherish the Day (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) with actors Alano Miller, Xosha Roquemore and Director Blitz Bazawule.

Council of Dads (NBC) with actors Sarah Wayne Callies, Michael O’Neill, J August Richards, Clive Standen, Michelle Weaver and Co-creators/Showrunners Anthony “Tony” Phelan and Joan Rater.

Deputy (FOX) with actors Brian Van Holt, Danielle Moné Truitt, annd Executive Producer Kimberly Ann Harrison.

Filthy Rich(FOX) with actors Kim Cattrall, Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Olivia Macklin, and executive producers Tate Taylor and Abe Sylvia.

For Life (ABC) with actors Joy Bryant, Nicholas Pinnock, Executive Producers Doug Robinson, Hank Steinberg, Isaac Wright Jr.

Legacies (The CW) with actors Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi and Peyton Alex Smith.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC) with actors Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Michael Imperioli and Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer Barry O’Brien.

Mixed-ish (ABC) with actors Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Arica Himmel and Executive Producer/Co-Creator Peter Saji.

New Amsterdam (NBC) with actor Tyler Labine and showrunner David Schulner.

October Faction (Netflix) with actors Tamara Taylor, J.C. MacKenzie, and Maxim Roy.

Prodigal Son (FOX) with actors Tom Payne, Keiko Agena, Frank Harts, Aurora Perrineau, and Halston Sage.

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW) with actors Heather Hemmens, Jeanine Mason, Michael Trevino, Nathan Dean and Executive Producer/creator Carina Adly MacKenzie.

Strike Back (Cinemax) with actor Warren Brown, director Bill Eagles, military technical advisor Paul Biddiss and writer/showrunner/Executive Producer Jack Lothian.

VIDA (STARZ) with actors Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda and Roberta Colindrez.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) with actors Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart and Producer/Choreographer Mandy Moore.

Visit atvfest.com for more info.

