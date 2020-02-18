Get a sneak peek at the arrest-filled new season of true-crime series Cold Justice

Cold Justice type TV Show

There’s no shortage of programming — podcasts, documentaries, novels, movies, docuseries, etc. — about true crimes. One of the standouts is Oxygen’s Cold Justice. The series, executive produced by Dick Wolf, returns for a new season on Saturday, March 14, and it’s shaping up to be one full of arrests and, well, justice.

In EW’s exclusive trailer, above, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler, who created the show which started in 2013, is still leading the charge, helping local law enforcement get answers to cases that have gone cold. She and rotating team of detectives — Johnny Bonds, Steve Spingola, Tonya Rider, and Abbey Abbondandalo — add five more arrests to the 45 they’ve already racked up from previous seasons, 20 of which have led to convictions (many cases are still pending).

The team investigates eight cases this season — some of them decades old — in Lawrence County, Mo.; Shoshone County, Idaho; Harney County, Ore.; Leon County, Tex.; Jonesboro, Ark.; Crowley County, Colo.; and Fort Myers, Fla., for two cases. Eerily, the suspect in one of those Florida murders played college football with Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted in 2013 of murder and died by suicide in 2017 in prison.

“I think people like to know why things happen the way they do and to figure it out,” Siegler previously told EW about the fascination with true crime. “Some of these cases, I think a lot of people — maybe even mostly women — they like to appreciate all the little bitty pieces and try to put it together themselves, see if they could’ve figured it out sooner or the same way or in a better way.”

Watch the exclusive trailer above for the new season of Cold Justice, which premieres Saturday, March 14 at 6 p.m. ET on Oxygen.

