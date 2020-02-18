On My Block kids meet their kidnapper in season 3 first look

By Derek Lawrence
February 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST

On My Block

type
  • TV Show
Network
  • Netflix
Genre

The On My Block crew is coming face-to-face with their kidnapper in the first look at season 3.

Tuesday was a big morning for Netflix’s most binged show of 2018, which landed a teaser, debut images, and a release date. On My Block will return March 11 for a new eight-episode season.

Here’s the official description: “They thought life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge, but the stakes just got even higher.”

Kevin Estrada/Netflix

Last year’s season 2 concluded with Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Jamal (Brett Gray), Ruby (Jason Genao), and Monse (Sierra Capri) being grabbed and thrown into a van by unknown assailants.

“What I can tell you is that it’s setting us up for our season 3 drive,” co-creator Lauren Iungerich previously told EW of the ending. “It will totally make sense when it is revealed, but it’s not what you’d expect.”

While we see the kids react to the unveiling of their captor in the teaser above, it appears that we get our own look in the images below.

Kevin Estrada/Netflix
Kevin Estrada/Netflix
Kevin Estrada/Netflix
Kevin Estrada/Netflix
Kevin Estrada/Netflix
Kevin Estrada/Netflix
Kevin Estrada/Netflix

Related content:

On My Block

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 2
Genre
Premiere
  • 03/16/18
creator
  • Lauren Iungerich
  • Eddie Gonzalez
  • Jeremy Haft
Performers
  • Sierra Capri
  • Diego Tinoco
  • Jason Genao
Network
  • Netflix
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com