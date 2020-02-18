On My Block kids meet their kidnapper in season 3 first look

On My Block type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Teen Drama

The On My Block crew is coming face-to-face with their kidnapper in the first look at season 3.

Tuesday was a big morning for Netflix’s most binged show of 2018, which landed a teaser, debut images, and a release date. On My Block will return March 11 for a new eight-episode season.

Here’s the official description: “They thought life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge, but the stakes just got even higher.”

Last year’s season 2 concluded with Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Jamal (Brett Gray), Ruby (Jason Genao), and Monse (Sierra Capri) being grabbed and thrown into a van by unknown assailants.

“What I can tell you is that it’s setting us up for our season 3 drive,” co-creator Lauren Iungerich previously told EW of the ending. “It will totally make sense when it is revealed, but it’s not what you’d expect.”

While we see the kids react to the unveiling of their captor in the teaser above, it appears that we get our own look in the images below.

