Warning: This story contains spoilers from the first five episodes of Love Is Blind, which are now streaming on Netflix.

Did you think the premise of Love Is Blind — where 30 singles meet and talk to each other through a wall, making romantic connections without ever seeing each other in person in the hopes that some get engaged and married less than a month later — sounded too ridiculous to work? The first five episodes have finally been released, and the new Netflix reality dating series has more than a few surprises up its sleeve.

Somehow, multiple couples ended up agreeing to get engaged after knowing each other for only two weeks — with the first 10 days of that very short timeframe spent in different rooms entirely (and it turns out even more couples got engaged than were actually shown in the episodes!). The actions of these “singles” (and the show’s hosts!) are more surprising than anyone could have predicted. With a premise as wild as this, it was hard to narrow down the list of the most shocking moments of the series — but that’s exactly what we’ve done.

Since Netflix is releasing the first season of Love Is Blind in three batches, below we rounded up all the biggest WTF or gasp-inducing moments from the first five episodes (which are now streaming). Check back here on Thursday, Feb. 20 for all the wildest moments from the next four episodes, and then Thursday, Feb. 27 after the 84-minute finale — which is sure to be the most shocking of all if any couples actually make it down the aisle and say, “I Do” — drops on Netflix.

Image zoom Netflix

Episode 1: “Is Love Blind?”

Day 1 of the pods: 37 days until weddings

1. Love Is Blind is hosted by married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and when Vanessa introduces herself to all the singles at the start of the experiment as “Vanessa Lachey,” Nick follows with, “I’m obviously Nick Lachey, her husband.” Where did that “obviously” come from? Plus there is a huge missed opportunity for any one of the singles to shout, “Stay out of it, Nick Lachey!” Clearly, there are no One Tree Hill fans in this crowd.

2. Pretty quickly into the episode it’s revealed that not only do the couples have to get engaged after only 10 days of conversations through a wall, but they also have to then get married just four weeks later. That’s shocking in and of itself. Who would sign up for a timeline this accelerated already knowing that you’re missing out on making physical connections with your potential fiancé/fiancée? This “experiment” is even crazier than predicted.

3. One of the male singles — Carlton — straight up leaves the pod without even saying goodbye to the female single — Amber — he was on a “date” with because she is talking about how she became her own “masculine energy” instead of having father issues after not having a responsible male presence in her life when she was younger. Rude! It’s already clear that this guy is going to be a problem. It will be interesting to see if he’s one of the males who ends up engaged by the end of the pod part of the experiment.

Image zoom Netflix

4. On the guys’ side of the living quarters, 31-year-old Taylor reveals to his fellow male singles that he’s a virgin while on the other side of the wall, the women are all talking about penis size. What a contrast! Absolutely living for these gender dynamics being flipped, especially on a show centered on guys getting down on one knee to propose to women.

Day 2 of the pods: 36 days until weddings

5. As the women drink mimosas and gossip about how all their dates are going so far, they wonder what all the guys do when they can’t play video games (since no devices including phones, tablets, and televisions are allowed to be used during the pod part of the experiment). “Bro, I bet I can do more pushups than you,” they joke, imitating their potential new husbands. The camera smash cuts to: the guys competing in how many pushups they can do. You literally cannot make this stuff up!

Day 3 of the pods: 35 days until weddings

6. Jessica is torn over two of the single guys: Mark and Barnett. Her basis for liking Mark is because he has a Christian tattoo and because he says he wants kids. She likes Barnett because he says he wants to hang out with her when she comes home from work. Both sound like a solid foundation for marriage! There’s totally nothing wrong with this. Prediction: Jessica makes it to the altar with one of these guys.

Day 4 of the pods: 34 days until weddings

7. Cameron and Lauren are the first couple to say “I love you” to each other. It’s been only four days! And that’s not even four full days they’ve spent with each other since they’ve been going on dates with other people and have been separated by a wall the whole time! And he’s crying! Cameron basically also tells her that if they get married, divorce isn’t an option: “We have to make it work.” Lauren looks positively terrified at that. She says it best: “I’ve had meals in my refrigerator longer than that. That’s crazy!”

Day 5 of the pods: 33 days until weddings

8. “I know she’s the one. I’m ready to propose to Lauren,” Cameron says after having conversations with a stranger over the course of only five days without ever seeing her in person. The look of shock and terror on her face when she realizes what’s happening is how it feels to be a viewer watching him go down on one knee. And after they get engaged, they still don’t get to see what the other one looks like.

Image zoom Netflix

Episode 2: “Will You Marry Me?”

Day 6 of the pods: 32 days until weddings

9. It turns out engaged couples still have to wait one more day after their proposal to finally meet in person. So now Cameron and Lauren are allowed to see each other and they make out immediately. Bold move. “I’m going to take care of you,” Cameron calmly whispers to her. Is this supposed to be romantic? It comes off more cringe-worthy than anything.

10. Diamond starts crying when Carlton proposes and she says yes. And then he starts crying. Come on people, it’s been only six days — this isn’t real life. Reality is going to set in when they’re together in person. Everyone is “connecting” and “falling in love” based on things they say during conversations that they have in common. Unless we’re not actually seeing the real meat of their conversations in the pods play out onscreen, it’s all been shallow, first date conversations so far.

11. “I’ve wanted a best friend for a while now,” one of the female singles, Kelly, says. But after only six days and surface conversations, can she really call Kenny her best friend?

12. It’s amazing to see the evolution of the singles’ wardrobe choices in the pods. After less than a week, everyone is just in athleisure or pajamas. All their glam, formal looks from the first day were completely unnecessary — you literally can’t be seen by your dates! That’s the whole point of the show! It takes some of them longer than others to catch on, but pretty soon almost all of the singles are fully casual.

Day 7 of the pods: 31 days until weddings

13. When Diamond sees Carlton for the first time, he goes in for the kiss and she leans back with an, “Oh wow.” Not a great start!

14. Barnett pulls back on his relationship with Jessica almost immediately after she torpedoes her relationship with Mark to pick him. Talk about brutal timing. “I’m just telling you, he’s a f–boy,” she says to another one of the female singles who is seriously interested in Barnett before going right back to Mark. Wow, Jessica! She’s going heavy on the “babe” and “baby” too when talking to Mark again to try and make him forget about how she almost ended things with him in their last conversation. How does Mark not see this?

15. How boring must Kelly and Kenny’s “love” story be if this is all we’ve seen of them before their proposal? We hardly know anything about them except that they’re engaged after only seven days of conversations because their conversations haven’t been shown all that often in the first two episodes unlike the other engaged couples. That’s usually pretty telling on reality TV.

Day 8 of the pods: 30 days until weddings

16. Barnett plays a ukulele and brings it to a date with LC. Yikes, dude.

17. Amber reveals to Barnett she had an abortion in her past and it almost destroyed her. And he says nothing back to her after her emotional and powerful confession. Between his love for the ukulele and now this, Barnett is really accumulating a lot of strikes.

Day 9 of the pods: 29 days until weddings

18. Is Rory a therapist for all the guys? We haven’t seen him go on any dates with the female singles — all he does is hang out with all the guys giving them admittedly very solid advice for all their pod relationships. Now he’s seen coaching Damian who’s ready to propose to Gianina. If Love Is Blind actually employed a couples therapist for the contestants, that would be brilliant but he’s just another one of the singles.

19. Speaking of Damian, he gets down on one knee to propose to Gianina — after first asking her to say her full name one more time so he knows how to correctly pronounce it. Isn’t that something he should know before proposing? And then he gives a speech about how he’s her gift and that’s why he put a bow on his wrist. The episode ends before she can give her answer.

Image zoom Netflix

Episode 3: “First Night Together”

Day 9 of the pods: 29 days until weddings

20. Thankfully episode 3 wastes no time in getting to Gianina’s response to Damian’s proposal. It’s amazing seeing Gianina tell Damian to stand up so she can get down on one knee and propose to him instead. Subvert those gender stereotypes, girl!

21. Another proposal, happens in the pods, this time between Jessica and her No. 2 pick Mark. “Jessica, will you marry me? [Long, awkward, silent pause… ] Hello?” Poor Mark. After not saying anything for the longest time, she eventually says yes. But that pause was definitely not fun for Mark.

22. After stressing out about not knowing who to propose to between Amber and LC, Barnett eventually picks … Amber, aka the woman he was scared of. Poor LC! Watching her break down afterward about why she’s so “unlovable” was devastating.

Image zoom Netflix

Day 10, aka the final day, of the pods: 28 days until weddings

23. Damian says that Gianina “has touched me without touching me,” which is quite a sentence. He also put a ring in the middle of a rose in preparation for seeing Gianina in person to propose again. But it worked! Gianina is into him, he’s blown away by her beauty, and this is oddly becoming one of the couples to root for.

24. When Amber and Barnett meet in person she immediately shoves a ring on his left ring finger so he can’t change his mind. A powerful woman who knows what she wants is inspirational. Maybe she is the perfect woman for Barnett because she won’t stand for any of his “f–boy” tendencies that Jessica tried to warn her about.

25. Almost 29 minutes into the third episode, we finally get the next appearance of esteemed Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa! After first seeing them at the start of the series to explain how the experiment works, they reappear next in Cancun to reveal that the couples we’ve seen get engaged so far — Cameron and Lauren, Diamond and Carlton, Kelly and Kenny, Damian and Gianina, Barnett and Amber, and Mark and Jessica — are now relocating to Mexico to see if their relationship works when they’re actually together and can see each other. It’s still not exactly reality since they’ll be at a beautiful resort on vacation, still separated from the real world and their devices, but at least they can get to know each other better. Time to say goodbye to all the other contestants!

26. Out of the blue, Gianina tells Damian it’s been “435 days,” and after a pause, he puts two and two together that she’s talking about the last time she had sex. “On day 325, I went to the beach so I could remember what it felt like to have my ass slapped.” Uh… what?! Damian attempts to turn the conversation back around to something romantic since that’s his wheelhouse, and that’s not at all where Gianina’s head is at. She tells him she is dessert, and the camera backs away. Looks like her dry spell is ending.

27. Carlton and Diamond’s first night together just goes from bad to worse as they keep saying the wrong things to each other and don’t have the same chemistry they had while “dating” in the pods. And when he finally reveals that he’s had relationships in the past with men — something he purposely hid while dating in the pods because of his fear of Diamond rejecting him — everything takes a turn. Before she can even react or process the information, he freaks out and throws his hat and screams “f–!” when she doesn’t immediately accept his confession and move on.

Image zoom Netflix

Episode 4: “Couples Retreat”

27 days until weddings

28. Maybe this doesn’t count as a shocking moment but it still is worth noting that Amber and Barnett are alllll about sex after their first night together. Are you shocked? Because you shouldn’t be shocked with how these two have been acting. We learn that Gianina got Damian into bed too on the first night. Meanwhile, Jessica and Mark didn’t even cuddle on their first night — Mark is ready to be physical, but Jessica is not. And Diamond spent the first night in a different room from Carlton in light of his confession and blow up.

29. Apparently, Kenny is a good kisser? Kelly ranks him as “10 plus … 15” on a scale of 10. Who would have thought?

30. Like we predicted earlier, Carlton is most definitely a problem. It’s clear he’s got issues with his own sexuality that he should have worked through before coming on a reality dating series — especially one where you have to be as open and honest and vulnerable on an accelerated time table in order to get engaged in 10 days and married less than a month later. But after spending the first night alone, his next interaction with Diamond is shocking and downright appalling when he tries to emotionally manipulate and gaslight her. She tells him she can’t marry him in light of him keeping something so big from her and only telling her after they got engaged, and he responds by blowing up again. “You’re taking off your ring because I’m being honest with you?” No man, she’s taking off her ring because you’re acting immature. “F– a ring!” he shouts as he throws it into the pool. “This is why I don’t f– with b–es like you.” Wow. Absolutely not. Get this guy off the show, now. He starts insulting her and saying some really mean things about her hair as she storms off. “I have clearly realized this is not the woman for me,” he says in a confessional interview, which is quite the rewriting of history that we just saw play out on camera. Carlton and Diamond are officially done, bringing the count down to five engaged couples. Will all of them make it to the altar? (Read our interview with Diamond for the full story on their explosive fight.)

31. Check the clock — it’s 35 minutes into episode 4 and one half of our hosting duo has finally reappeared onscreen! Vanessa returns during the group dinner date where all the couples realize they’re staying at the same resort to recap their journey so far. Where is Nick? Why are the hosts gone from the show so much? Were hosts even needed for a series like this?

32. During the group dinner, the men and women separate to gossip about how physical they’ve gotten after one night together. As Damian is talking about how forward Gianina was on their first night, the quick cut to Mark downing his drink is pure art. And Kenny lies to all the guys about having sex on the first night when he and Kelly very much did not! Kelly is actually very honest about not having sex the first night when talking with the other women. It’s very telling about gender dynamics and hilarious to see play out onscreen.

33. Jessica and Barnett’s first conversation in person since their “breakup” in the pods after he rejected her is the most awkward. She’s flirting with him, he’s not really reciprocating, and Mark feels the need to interrupt it. Will he realize he wasn’t her No. 1 pick now that he can see how she acts around Barnett?

Image zoom Netflix

Episode 5: “Last Night in Paradise”

26 days until weddings

34. Surprisingly episode 5 picks up on the same night as the group dinner date, as Jessica and Mark return to their room. She’s clearly extremely drunk and talking at Mark instead of with him about how she thinks Barnett and Amber’s relationship is all just physical, showing her jealousy. She also doubles down on not wanting to sleep with Mark yet — he says he agrees and is on the same page but he’s clearly not. He’s all in and she’s holding back — this is not a couple that is going to last.

25 days until weddings

35. Gianina is totally the kind of person who asks their partner “What are you thinking?” out of nowhere. She pulls that with Damian while on a romantic boat date and then gets into an argument with him when she doesn’t like his answer about loving being on vacation because it’s a break from reality. She assumes that means he has something he’s trying to escape in his life back home. And it turns out she was right — Damian finally tells her that he is taking off more days than he’s allowed to from his job in order to be on this show, and he might get fired as a result. Hopefully his relationship with Gianina works out because that’s quite a huge risk to take with your career.

36. As soon as Jessica and Mark join a weird three-way group date at the hotel bar, Amber and Barnett proceed to get really gross with PDA. It feels very high school, as if Amber is “marking her territory” to prove to Jessica that Barnett is her guy. And Jessica is still in denial about wanting Barnett instead of Mark. “The way I feel about Mark is not the way I want to feel about my fiancé,” she says to the camera. Yikes. Why is she still stringing him along and not being honest about the way she feels, especially if she’s still lusting after Barnett?

22 days until weddings

37. “These past few days have honestly been amazing,” Mark says to start off the episode. But it turns out he also knows how Jessica really feels about their engagement because she was finally honest with him last night about her apprehension. Jessica takes off her ring that morning, and later proceeds to continue flirting with Barnett and criticizing his relationship with Amber. She needs to let that go and either go all in with Mark or break things off with him because watching her continue to be in love with Barnett (and be in denial about it) is painful.

