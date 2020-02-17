What to Watch on Monday: Hometown dates spark ultimatum, intense drama on The Bachelor

Image zoom

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Knoxville, Tenn.; Des Moines, Iowa; Auburn, Ala.; Virginia Beach, Va. Bachelor Peter has narrowed down his search for true love to four women, and now he’s traveling to all of those cities — their hometowns — to meet their families and get some more insight into their lives. But, of course, it won’t be all sunshine and rainbows. Hannah Ann’s dad makes Peter commit to a promise; Kelsey shares previously untold feelings to him; Madison surprises him at Auburn University before her family suspects she and the pilot aren’t actually on the same page; and all hell breaks loose when an unexpected visitor — and a stunning accusation — jeopardizes Peter’s relationship with Victoria F. Mayday! —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Washington (three-night event continues) — History

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

All American — The CW

America’s Got Talent: The Champions (season finale) — NBC

The Neighborhood — CBS

Girl Scout Cookie Championship — Food Network

2020 American Rescue Dog Show — Hallmark



8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Black Lightning — The CW

Prodigal Son — Fox

The New Pope — HBO

All Rise — CBS



10 p.m.

Bull — CBS

The Good Doctor — ABC

Manifest — NBC

McMillion$ — HBO

Spy Games — Bravo

Streaming

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (series debut) — Netflix

Justin Bieber: Seasons — YouTube

Agatha Raisin — Acorn TV

Murdoch Mysteries — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change