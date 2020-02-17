What to Watch on Monday: Hometown dates spark ultimatum, intense drama on The Bachelor

By EW Staff
February 17, 2020 at 06:00 AM EST

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Knoxville, Tenn.; Des Moines, Iowa; Auburn, Ala.; Virginia Beach, Va. Bachelor Peter has narrowed down his search for true love to four women, and now he’s traveling to all of those cities — their hometowns — to meet their families and get some more insight into their lives. But, of course, it won’t be all sunshine and rainbows. Hannah Ann’s dad makes Peter commit to a promise; Kelsey shares previously untold feelings to him; Madison surprises him at Auburn University before her family suspects she and the pilot aren’t actually on the same page; and all hell breaks loose when an unexpected visitor — and a stunning accusation — jeopardizes Peter’s relationship with Victoria F. Mayday! —Gerrad Hall

Related content: 

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.
Washington (three-night event continues) — History
9-1-1: Lone StarFox
All American — The CW
America’s Got Talent: The Champions (season finale) — NBC
The NeighborhoodCBS
Girl Scout Cookie ChampionshipFood Network
2020 American Rescue Dog ShowHallmark

8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts AbisholaCBS

9 p.m.
Black Lightning — The CW
Prodigal Son — Fox
The New PopeHBO
All RiseCBS

10 p.m.
BullCBS
The Good Doctor — ABC
Manifest — NBC
McMillion$HBO
Spy GamesBravo

Streaming
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (series debut) — Netflix
Justin Bieber: SeasonsYouTube
Agatha Raisin — Acorn TV
Murdoch MysteriesAcorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change

Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com