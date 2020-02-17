The Bold Type ladies go shopping for Sutton's wedding dress in exclusive photos

Jonathan Wenk/Freeform

To quote Jane, “We’re getting married!” And by we, she means Sutton and Richard.

It’s only been a couple of episodes since Richard proposed to Sutton in an empty boardroom on The Bold Type, but if we know anything, it’s that weddings take time to plan. And if we know Sutton — which, after four seasons, we’re going to say we do — we’d say picking her wedding dress is going to be the biggest decision of her big day. After all, she can’t call herself a fashion influencer without a dress worthy of social media envy! That’s why Sutton, Kat, and Jane waste no time in going wedding dress shopping.

EW has exclusive first look photos from the next episode of The Bold Type, which sees the Scarlet employees on the hunt for the perfect dress. And from the looks of it, it’s a good — if not emotional — time. It’s also no surprise that Oliver is in the mix, because you know he has some opinions about what Sutton’s going to wear.

Check out the photos below:

Image zoom Jonathan Wenk/Freeform

The Bold Type airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.

