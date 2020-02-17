Dear diary…the first trailer for Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This is here.

From the producers of Stranger Things, Netflix’s new comedy follows the story of self-described “boring 17-year-old white girl” Sydney — played by Sophia Lillis (It, Gretel & Hansel, Sharp Objects) — a teen just like any other navigating high school, the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and, oh yeah, some newly awakened mysterious superpowers! So maybe not quite just like any other…

Based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel and created by The End of the F***ing World director and executive producer, Jonathan Entwistle, I Am Not Okay With This also stars Wyatt Oleff (It, Guardians of the Galaxy) as Sydney’s quirky neighbor Stanley Barber and Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife, The Code) as her best friend Dina.

The trailer sees Sydney’s teen angst leading her to realize her powers, which seem to include crazy strength and being able to move things with her mind as a kind of reaction to her emotions — but, as she points out, “it’s probably just puberty.”

See it for yourself in the trailer above.

