You can call us obsessed with the Voice coaches performing Nick Jonas' 'Jealous'

We hope Nick Jonas doesn’t feel hellish about this.

The JoBro and newest coach on NBC’s The Voice gets in on a longstanding tradition at the singing competition (like last season’s unforgettable cover of “More Than Words”), as his fellow coaches — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton — join him for a performance of his hit song “Jealous.” The performance will air on the upcoming 18th season of the Emmy-winning show, but you can see it now in EW’s exclusive preview above.

Jonas, who appeared on season 8 as a mentor to then-coach Christina Aguilera’s team, takes a seat this season in the spinning red chair vacated by Gwen Stefani (who, incidentally, was also a mentor that season for Aguilera). He’ll, of course, be looking for his first win, battling it out with six-time winner Shelton, three-time winner Clarkson, and one-time champ Legend.

The Voice kicks off Monday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC with the always exciting Blind Auditions.

