You can call us obsessed with the Voice coaches performing Nick Jonas' 'Jealous'

Watch as Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton join new Voice coach Nick Jonas for a special group performance of his hit song.

By Gerrad Hall
February 17, 2020 at 08:45 AM EST

The Voice

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

We hope Nick Jonas doesn’t feel hellish about this.

The JoBro and newest coach on NBC’s The Voice gets in on a longstanding tradition at the singing competition (like last season’s unforgettable cover of “More Than Words”), as his fellow coaches — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton — join him for a performance of his hit song “Jealous.” The performance will air on the upcoming 18th season of the Emmy-winning show, but you can see it now in EW’s exclusive preview above.

Jonas, who appeared on season 8 as a mentor to then-coach Christina Aguilera’s team, takes a seat this season in the spinning red chair vacated by Gwen Stefani (who, incidentally, was also a mentor that season for Aguilera). He’ll, of course, be looking for his first win, battling it out with six-time winner Shelton, three-time winner Clarkson, and one-time champ Legend.

The Voice kicks off Monday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC with the always exciting Blind Auditions.

Related content:

Episode Recaps

The Voice

A rotating chair-full of judges search for the next great superstar singer on this NBC reality show.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 15
episodes
  • 388
Genre
Premiere
  • 04/26/11
creator
  • John De Mol Jr.
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com