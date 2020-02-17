You can call us obsessed with the Voice coaches performing Nick Jonas' 'Jealous'

Watch as Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton join new Voice coach Nick Jonas for a special group performance of his hit song.
We hope Nick Jonas doesn’t feel hellish about this.
The JoBro and newest coach on NBC’s The Voice gets in on a longstanding tradition at the singing competition (like last season’s unforgettable cover of “More Than Words”), as his fellow coaches — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton — join him for a performance of his hit song “Jealous.” The performance will air on the upcoming 18th season of the Emmy-winning show, but you can see it now in EW’s exclusive preview above.
Jonas, who appeared on season 8 as a mentor to then-coach Christina Aguilera’s team, takes a seat this season in the spinning red chair vacated by Gwen Stefani (who, incidentally, was also a mentor that season for Aguilera). He’ll, of course, be looking for his first win, battling it out with six-time winner Shelton, three-time winner Clarkson, and one-time champ Legend.
The Voice kicks off Monday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC with the always exciting Blind Auditions.
