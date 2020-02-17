'Love Island' opens with emotional tribute to late host Caroline Flack

ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island is honoring one of its own.

The series began its Monday night episode with a tribute to former host Caroline Flack, who died on Saturday. Sunday night’s episode was canceled out of respect for Flack and her family, but the reality show returned Monday with a memorial for her.

While featuring footage of the sea and various idyllic landscapes, current presenter Iain Stirling read a tribute. “We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much-loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away,” he began. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time.”

“Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth, and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made the show connect with millions of viewers,” Stirling continued. “Like many of you, right now, we’re all just trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love, and listen to one another.”

Sounding close to tears, Stirling concluded by addressing Flack directly, saying, “Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favorite show. You were a true friend to me. I’m gonna miss you Cass.”

Flack was found dead in her London flat on Saturday. She died by suicide. Recently, she had stepped down from her hosting duties on the U.K. dating show after being charged with assaulting her partner in December. She was due to stand trial next month.

Her death is the third suicide by a figure associated with Love Island. Previously, former contestants Sophie Gradon, 32, and Mike Thalassitis, 26, also died by suicide.

