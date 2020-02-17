Buckle up: BTS is coming to Carpool Karaoke

CBS

Welcome to the carpool lane, BTS!

On Monday, James Corden broke the news via Twitter that the K-pop group will be joining him on The Late Late Show With James Corden for his famed Carpool Karaoke segment in which musicians join the host on his ride to work, singing along to their own tracks on the radio. Corden shared a pic of himself in a car with the boy band, simply captioning it with the date the episode will air: February 25.

Back in January, BTS debuted their new single “Black Swan” on The Late Late Show, prompting fans to beg Corden to do Carpool Karaoke with the South Korean boy band. With BTS’ new album Map of the Soul: 7 out on Feb. 21, perhaps the group will sing along to a few of those new tracks when they appear on the show. The group previously released the track list for their new album, which includes a collaboration with Sia and a song penned by Troye Sivan.

