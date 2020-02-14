What to Watch this Weekend: Outlander returns with a wedding and a fiery cross

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

High Fidelity

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

Before Zoë Kravitz dawns her Catsuit for the much-anticipated The Batman, the Big Little Lies star is breaking down her top 5 all-time heartbreaks in Hulu’s High Fidelity. Kravitz plays Rob, a Brooklynite record store owner who finds more comfort creating perfectly curated mixtapes than having to deal with the pain of partners leaving her. The story is loosely remixed from the 1995 book by Nick Hornby and the 2000 film adaptation starring John Cusack. The show has a stacked feature list of scene-stealers, including Da’Vine Joy Randolph as record store employee Cherise and even a cameo from Blondie herself, Debbie Harry. —Omar Sanchez

Related content:

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Fans of Aardman, the British stop-motion masters behind Chicken Run and Wallace and Gromit, or any parents desperate for a kid-friendly movie they’ll actually enjoy, will be wool-advised to check out A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. A follow-up to 2015’s delightful Shaun the Sheep Movie, Farmageddon returns to Mossy Bottom Farm, where this time, the mischievous but good-hearted Shaun must help an otherworldly visitor figure out how to return to her home planet. Bursting with Aardman’s typically top-notch visual gags (one mid-film bit involving a bull is brilliant) and relentlessly charming claymation, and clever riffs on E.T., Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and more, Farmageddon is a shear delight from top to bottom. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Utopia Falls (series debut) — Hulu

Visible: Out on Television (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+

Guardians of the Amazon (doc debut) — ABC News Live

Diary of a Future President — Disney+

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (season premiere) — Disney+

Harley Quinn — DC Universe

8 p.m.

Zombies 2 — Disney Channel/DisneyNOW

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector — NBC

MacGyver — CBS

9 p.m.

Dateline NBC — NBC

20/20 (Inside the Jodi Arias case) — ABC

Hawaii Five-0 — CBS

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods — CBS

Real Time with Bill Maher — HBO

SATURDAY

Check local listings

Seven Worlds, One Planet — BBC America, AMC, IFC, Sundance TV

7 p.m.

Up and Vanished (two-hour series debut) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

The Thing About Harry — Freeform

Say Yes to the Dress America — TLC

You Can’t Take My Daughter — Lifetime

9 p.m.

The Secret Ingredient — Hallmark

SUNDAY

Outlander

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Starz

Season Premiere

The Droughtlander is finally over! Sassenachs can now return to Fraser’s Ridge just in time for the wedding of Roger and Brianna — but don’t get too misty-eyed, because there’s trouble brewing. Governor Tryon finally calls in the favor Jamie owes him and our favorite red-head has to decide the best course of action to protect his family. Oh, and there’s some cross-burning — we wish we were making that up. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

American Idol

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

Ready to watch some American Idol hopefuls roar, or in some cases strip it down, as they sing all night long? Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, along with host Ryan Seacrest, hit the road again, this time traveling to Savannah, Ga., Milwaukee, Wi., Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Sunriver, Ore. in search of the next singing superstar. But it’s not business as usual — this season, the judges will throw in some surprise twists. Among the highlights of the season 3 (er, 18?) premiere is a Harlem subway performer who has the judges in tears, and Seacrest hits the streets of Savannah with a garbage collector to warm up for his big shot. Tune in to see if he’s a dark horse or if you’ll wanna drink a beer to toast his audition. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What Else to Watch

6 p.m.

From Scratch (series debut) — FYI

8 p.m.

Washington (six-hour, three-night event) — History

Batwoman — The CW

Doctor Who — BBC America

God Friended Me — CBS

2020 American Rescue Dog Show — Hallmark

Her Secret Family Killer — Lifetime

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo

The Simpsons — Fox

8:30 p.m.

Duncanville (series debut) — Fox

9 p.m.

Bob’s Burgers — Fox

Race for the White House (season premiere) — CNN

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (season premiere/reboot) — HGTV

What’s Eating America with Andrew Zimmern (series debut) — MSNBC

Homeland — Showtime

Supergirl — The CW

War of the Worlds (series debut) — Epix

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (timeslot premiere) — NBC

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy — Fox

10 p.m.

Slow Burn (docuseries debut) — Epix

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty (series debut) — CNN

Avenue 5 — HBO

100 Day Dream Home (series debut) — HGTV

Good Girls (season premiere) — NBC

Kidding (back-to-back episodes) — Showtime

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS

10:30 p.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change