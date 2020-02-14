What to Watch this Weekend: Outlander returns with a wedding and a fiery cross

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
FRIDAY
High Fidelity
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Series Debut
Before Zoë Kravitz dawns her Catsuit for the much-anticipated The Batman, the Big Little Lies star is breaking down her top 5 all-time heartbreaks in Hulu’s High Fidelity. Kravitz plays Rob, a Brooklynite record store owner who finds more comfort creating perfectly curated mixtapes than having to deal with the pain of partners leaving her. The story is loosely remixed from the 1995 book by Nick Hornby and the 2000 film adaptation starring John Cusack. The show has a stacked feature list of scene-stealers, including Da’Vine Joy Randolph as record store employee Cherise and even a cameo from Blondie herself, Debbie Harry. —Omar Sanchez
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Fans of Aardman, the British stop-motion masters behind Chicken Run and Wallace and Gromit, or any parents desperate for a kid-friendly movie they’ll actually enjoy, will be wool-advised to check out A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. A follow-up to 2015’s delightful Shaun the Sheep Movie, Farmageddon returns to Mossy Bottom Farm, where this time, the mischievous but good-hearted Shaun must help an otherworldly visitor figure out how to return to her home planet. Bursting with Aardman’s typically top-notch visual gags (one mid-film bit involving a bull is brilliant) and relentlessly charming claymation, and clever riffs on E.T., Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and more, Farmageddon is a shear delight from top to bottom. —Tyler Aquilina
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Utopia Falls (series debut) — Hulu
Visible: Out on Television (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+
Guardians of the Amazon (doc debut) — ABC News Live
Diary of a Future President — Disney+
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (season premiere) — Disney+
Harley Quinn — DC Universe
8 p.m.
Zombies 2 — Disney Channel/DisneyNOW
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector — NBC
MacGyver — CBS
9 p.m.
Dateline NBC — NBC
20/20 (Inside the Jodi Arias case) — ABC
Hawaii Five-0 — CBS
10 p.m.
Blue Bloods — CBS
Real Time with Bill Maher — HBO
SATURDAY
Check local listings
Seven Worlds, One Planet — BBC America, AMC, IFC, Sundance TV
7 p.m.
Up and Vanished (two-hour series debut) — Oxygen
8 p.m.
The Thing About Harry — Freeform
Say Yes to the Dress America — TLC
You Can’t Take My Daughter — Lifetime
9 p.m.
The Secret Ingredient — Hallmark
SUNDAY
Outlander
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Starz
Season Premiere
The Droughtlander is finally over! Sassenachs can now return to Fraser’s Ridge just in time for the wedding of Roger and Brianna — but don’t get too misty-eyed, because there’s trouble brewing. Governor Tryon finally calls in the favor Jamie owes him and our favorite red-head has to decide the best course of action to protect his family. Oh, and there’s some cross-burning — we wish we were making that up. —Maureen Lee Lenker
American Idol
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Season Premiere
Ready to watch some American Idol hopefuls roar, or in some cases strip it down, as they sing all night long? Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, along with host Ryan Seacrest, hit the road again, this time traveling to Savannah, Ga., Milwaukee, Wi., Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Sunriver, Ore. in search of the next singing superstar. But it’s not business as usual — this season, the judges will throw in some surprise twists. Among the highlights of the season 3 (er, 18?) premiere is a Harlem subway performer who has the judges in tears, and Seacrest hits the streets of Savannah with a garbage collector to warm up for his big shot. Tune in to see if he’s a dark horse or if you’ll wanna drink a beer to toast his audition. —Gerrad Hall
What Else to Watch
6 p.m.
From Scratch (series debut) — FYI
8 p.m.
Washington (six-hour, three-night event) — History
Batwoman — The CW
Doctor Who — BBC America
God Friended Me — CBS
2020 American Rescue Dog Show — Hallmark
Her Secret Family Killer — Lifetime
The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo
The Simpsons — Fox
8:30 p.m.
Duncanville (series debut) — Fox
9 p.m.
Bob’s Burgers — Fox
Race for the White House (season premiere) — CNN
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (season premiere/reboot) — HGTV
What’s Eating America with Andrew Zimmern (series debut) — MSNBC
Homeland — Showtime
Supergirl — The CW
War of the Worlds (series debut) — Epix
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (timeslot premiere) — NBC
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy — Fox
10 p.m.
Slow Burn (docuseries debut) — Epix
The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty (series debut) — CNN
Avenue 5 — HBO
100 Day Dream Home (series debut) — HGTV
Good Girls (season premiere) — NBC
Kidding (back-to-back episodes) — Showtime
NCIS: New Orleans — CBS
10:30 p.m.
Curb Your Enthusiasm — HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
