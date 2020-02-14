Run to watch the trailer for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's rom-com thriller

Move over Hot Priest — it’s time from some train-induced feels.

On Friday, HBO dropped the trailer for new series Run, a romantic comedy thriller from Fleabag dynamic duo Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones. While Waller-Bridge has a supporting role in the series and is co-executive producing, Jones wrote the series. Jones is a longtime collaborator of Waller-Bridge and rather famously directed the original stage production of Fleabag that garnered raves at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Run follows Ruby Richardson (Merritt Wever) and Billy Johnson (Domhnall Gleeson) as the two college flames reunite to make good on an old pact. Bored with her suburban life, Ruby answers Billy’s text, the word “RUN,” with the same reply, setting in motion a promise they made 17 years prior that if either of them did that and the other replied with the same, they’d drop everything, meet in Grand Central Station, and travel across America together.

The trailer showcases their harried reunion, as well as raises questions about who they might be leaving behind. Set to a playful score, the two try to reckon with the impulsive decision they’ve made as we bear witness to train hijinks, attempts at physical reconnection, and who’d a thunk? a bit of running.

Waller-Bridge guest stars as Laurel, a woman the two meet on their journey. The cast also includes Rich Sommer as Ruby’s husband, Tamara Podemski as police detective Babe Cloud, and Archie Panjabi as Fiona, Billy’s former personal assistant.

Run premieres April 12 on HBO.

