Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs are on major sale for Presidents' Day — up to $2,500 off

Finally, the first big sale season of the year is here: Presidents’ Day is not only a time for three-day weekend getaways, but it’s also a time when retailers like Walmart and Amazon slash prices on big-ticket items like TVs. And right now, Samsung, Sony, and LG are among the many brands whose pristine screens are on sale.
Currently, Walmart’s Presidents Day sale (which is massive, by the way) includes Samsung TVs for up to 50 percent off. You can find top-of-the-line 4K TVs such as this 65-inch smart QLED screen for $902 off, and Samsung’s huge 75-inch 8K smart TV for $2,502 less — a price cut comparable to Black Friday sales.
Sony is offering its highly rated Bravia smart TV for $1,200 off at Walmart. LG, on the other hand, is putting up its stunning 75-inch Series 8 NanoCell TV for $503 off. The model comes with built-in Apple AirPlay, Alexa, and Google Assistant, making it one of the most versatile TVs available.
Last but not least, affordable brands such as TCL and Spectre have slashed prices for their screens as well. Sceptre’s small-but-powerful 32-inch TV is only $86 this Presidents’ Day weekend, and its 43-inch TV is discounted by 60 percent (that’s just $140). TCL’s popular screens that come with Roku TV are up to 50 percent off this weekend, too.
With many great new TV shows dropping this spring (including Hulu’s High Fidelity remake and fresh seasons of Killing Eve and Outlander, just to name a few), there’s no better time to pick up a brand new screen with gorgeous displays. Check out the best Presidents’ Day TV sales to shop below.
Best Samsung TV Deals
- Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $847.99 (orig. $1,499.99) at walmart.com
- Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED Curved TV, $477.99 (orig. $699.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com
- Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart QLED TV, $897.99 (orig. $1,799.99) at walmart.com
- Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV, $327.99 (orig. $429.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com
- Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart QLED TV, $1,197.99 (orig. $2,199.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com
- Samsung 75-inch 8K UHD Smart QLED TV, $4,497.99 (orig. $6,999.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com
Best Sony TV Deals
- Sony 65-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility, $998 (orig. $1,499.99) at amazon.com
- Sony 85-inch 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV, $2,998 (orig. $4,998) at walmart.com or amazon.com
- Sony 55-inch 4K 900F Series UHD LED Android Smart Bravia TV, $898 (orig. $1,498) at walmart.com
- Sony 55-inch 4K 800G Series UHD LED Android Smart Bravia TV, $598 (orig. $898) at walmart.com or amazon.com
Best LG TV Deals
- LG 75-inch Alexa Built-in Nano 9 Series 4K UHD Smart NanoCell TV, $1,796.99 (orig. $2,199.99) at amazon.com
- LG 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $646.99 (orig. $899.99) at walmart.com
- LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $478 (orig. $649.99) at walmart.com
- LG 75-inch Nano 8 Series 4K UHD Smart LED NanoCell TV, $1,296.99 (orig. $1,799.99) at amazon.com
Most Affordable TV Deals
- Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV, $189.99 (orig. $399.99) at walmart.com
- Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV, $86 (orig. $149.99) at walmart.com
- Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHD LED TV, $229.99 (orig. $499.99) at walmart.com
- Sceptre 43-inch FHD LED TV, $139.99 (orig. $349) at walmart.com
- TCL 50-inch 4K 4 Series UHD LED Roku Smart TV, $248 (orig. $278) at walmart.com
- TCL 55-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $599.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com
