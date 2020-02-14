Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs are on major sale for Presidents' Day — up to $2,500 off

Finally, the first big sale season of the year is here: Presidents’ Day is not only a time for three-day weekend getaways, but it’s also a time when retailers like Walmart and Amazon slash prices on big-ticket items like TVs. And right now, Samsung, Sony, and LG are among the many brands whose pristine screens are on sale.

Currently, Walmart’s Presidents Day sale (which is massive, by the way) includes Samsung TVs for up to 50 percent off. You can find top-of-the-line 4K TVs such as this 65-inch smart QLED screen for $902 off, and Samsung’s huge 75-inch 8K smart TV for $2,502 less — a price cut comparable to Black Friday sales.

Sony is offering its highly rated Bravia smart TV for $1,200 off at Walmart. LG, on the other hand, is putting up its stunning 75-inch Series 8 NanoCell TV for $503 off. The model comes with built-in Apple AirPlay, Alexa, and Google Assistant, making it one of the most versatile TVs available.

Last but not least, affordable brands such as TCL and Spectre have slashed prices for their screens as well. Sceptre’s small-but-powerful 32-inch TV is only $86 this Presidents’ Day weekend, and its 43-inch TV is discounted by 60 percent (that’s just $140). TCL’s popular screens that come with Roku TV are up to 50 percent off this weekend, too.

With many great new TV shows dropping this spring (including Hulu’s High Fidelity remake and fresh seasons of Killing Eve and Outlander, just to name a few), there’s no better time to pick up a brand new screen with gorgeous displays. Check out the best Presidents’ Day TV sales to shop below.

Best Samsung TV Deals

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $847.99 (orig. $1,499.99) at walmart.com

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED Curved TV, $477.99 (orig. $699.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart QLED TV, $897.99 (orig. $1,799.99) at walmart.com

Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV, $327.99 (orig. $429.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart QLED TV, $1,197.99 (orig. $2,199.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com

Samsung 75-inch 8K UHD Smart QLED TV, $4,497.99 (orig. $6,999.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com

Best Sony TV Deals

Sony 65-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility, $998 (orig. $1,499.99) at amazon.com

Sony 85-inch 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV, $2,998 (orig. $4,998) at walmart.com or amazon.com

Sony 55-inch 4K 900F Series UHD LED Android Smart Bravia TV, $898 (orig. $1,498) at walmart.com

Sony 55-inch 4K 800G Series UHD LED Android Smart Bravia TV, $598 (orig. $898) at walmart.com or amazon.com

Best LG TV Deals

LG 75-inch Alexa Built-in Nano 9 Series 4K UHD Smart NanoCell TV, $1,796.99 (orig. $2,199.99) at amazon.com

LG 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $646.99 (orig. $899.99) at walmart.com

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $478 (orig. $649.99) at walmart.com

LG 75-inch Nano 8 Series 4K UHD Smart LED NanoCell TV, $1,296.99 (orig. $1,799.99) at amazon.com

Most Affordable TV Deals

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV, $189.99 (orig. $399.99) at walmart.com

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV, $86 (orig. $149.99) at walmart.com

Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHD LED TV, $229.99 (orig. $499.99) at walmart.com

Sceptre 43-inch FHD LED TV, $139.99 (orig. $349) at walmart.com

TCL 50-inch 4K 4 Series UHD LED Roku Smart TV, $248 (orig. $278) at walmart.com

TCL 55-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $599.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com

