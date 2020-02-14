Mark Hamill, Lena Headey to lead voice cast of Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe series

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Everett Collection; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Netflix. Has. The Power!

The streaming platform revealed the full voice cast for its upcoming anime series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Now, this isn’t to be confused with that other Masters of the Universe show. Netflix and Mattel have two He-Man-related animated projects in the works. Revelation is the one Kevin Smith has been working on as showrunner and executive producer.

To wield the power of Grayskull, Smith assembled an all-star cast. Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill, Game of Thrones vet Lena Headey, Legacies hunk Chris Wood, and Buffy, the vampire slayer herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar will lead the voice talent for the series. Hamill, who’s known in the animation space as the long-time voice of DC Comics villain Joker, will voice Skeletor. Headey will take on Evil-Lyn, while Wood voices He-Man/Prince Adam and Gellar voices Teela.

Alan Oppenheimer, who voiced Skeletor on the original ’80s cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, will return to voice Moss Man. Then there’s animation veteran Kevin Conroy, who voiced the Dark Knight opposite Hamill’s Joker for Batman: The Animated Series and various animated films, will take the role of Mer-Man.

The rest of the cast is populated by Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root (Barry) as Cringer, Diedrich Bader (Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor/Trap Jaw, Griffin Newman (The Tick) as Orko, Tiffany Smith (Supernatural) as Andra, Henry Rollins (Johnny Mnemonic) as Tri-Klops, Susan Eisenberg (the Justice League animated series) as Sorceress, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) as Queen Marlena, Justin Long (Galaxy Quest) as Roboto, Smith’s long-time pal Jason Mewes (Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) as Stinkor, Phil LaMarr (the Justice League animated series) as He-Ro, Tony Todd (Candyman) as Scare Glow, Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls) as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson (ThunderCats) as Beast Man, and Smith’s daughter Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood) as Ileena.

Revelation will focus on the unresolved storylines of the iconic characters, picking up where they left off decades ago in the original cartoon. Writers for the series include Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen). A poster further illustrates the stylistic differences between this anime-based show and the other Masters of the Universe animated series.

“I cannot believe the lineup of talent I get to play with!” Smith said. “The incredible, star-studded cast that Mattel’s Rob David and Netflix’s Ted Biaselli assembled for our Masters of the Universe series will let any lifelong He-Man fan know we’re treating this cartoon seriously and honoring the legendary world of Eternia with A-list talent! Chris, Sarah, Mark, Lena, and the other amazing actors and actresses have given performances so powerful and real in a show that features a talking giant green tiger! With these fantastic performers behind our characters, it’ll be crazy easy to immerse yourself in the swords and sorcery of our epic sci-fi soap opera!”

Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Batman Beyond), and Rob David, who created Netflix’s other He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series will executive produce, while Susan Corbin (Voltron) produces.

“Masters of the Universe: Revelation is for the fans,” David said. “Kevin Smith, as well as the rest of the all-star cast, share our love and passion for the iconic franchise and the deeper meaning of the property. At its core, Masters of the Universe is all about wanting the power to be the best version of yourself, and the series will bring this message to life in an entirely new way.”

He-Man is having a major comeback moment between these two series and the live-action movie starring To All the Boys actor Noah Centineo. Reports suggest Netflix could also purchase the latter, which would make the streaming platform the one-stop-shop destination for all of the latest He-Man entertainment. Netflix really does have the power.

