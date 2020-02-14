Hungering for more Harley Quinn stories after Birds of Prey? Well, hilariously enough, the DC Universe animated series Harley Quinn has been releasing a new episode on the streaming service every week for the last few months. Next week comes the season 1 finale, and you can watch an exclusive trailer for it right here.

Just like Birds of Prey on the big screen, Harley Quinn began with its titular character making a hard break from her boyfriend, the Joker (Alan Tudyk). In the episodes since, Harley (Kaley Cuoco) has been trying to make a name for herself as a criminal in her own right, with help from loyal friends like Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). But all roads lead back to Mr. J, don’t they?

The season 1 finale, “The Final Joke,” will feature an epic confrontation between Harley and her ex — and it all starts with Harley bringing “the one thing [Joker] wanted and didn’t have,” Batman himself. Okay, well maybe it’s Clayface in disguise, but looks like the real Batman (Diedrich Bader) is due to show up. And then things won’t be pretty.

Watch the trailer above. The season 1 finale of Harley Quinn hits DC Universe on Feb. 21.

